I’m going to discuss inflation again this morning. It’s a big issue – it really matters to your portfolio. Some people think it’s going to go away as soon as the pandemic upheaval is behind us. That’s how Janet Yellen, now US Treasury secretary, is trying to rationalise it: “If we want to get inflation down, I think continuing to make progress against the pandemic is the most important thing we can do,” she told CBS at the weekend.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO