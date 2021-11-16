ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU’s Farm to Fork Strategy Focuses on Sustainability and Food Security

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolicy name: European Green Deal: Farm to Fork Strategy. Overview: The European Union (EU) Parliament has approved a Farm to Fork Strategy that supports the European Green Deal and will encourage sustainable, healthy, and local food production. Location: European Union. Population: 447 million (2020 data) Food policy category: Sustainable...

www.nycfoodpolicy.org

WHYY

One farm tried to make sustainable food affordable. Here’s what happened

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. In 2013, Chris Newman started Sylvanaqua Farms to raise chickens and pigs sustainably, and to become an example of a Black and Indigenous farmer who could make it work among the overwhelmingly white crowd of U.S. farm owners.
AGRICULTURE
passengerterminaltoday.com

ACI World releases sustainability strategy report

Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched a report to help airport executives with sustainability strategies. Building on the ACI Europe Sustainability Strategies for Airports report, the ACI World Sustainability Strategy for Airports Worldwide provides an overview of how sustainable aviation can contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It also provides an overview of the most relevant and commonly reported material sustainability topics.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foodlogistics.com

Bringing Transparency to Food Industry’s Sustainability Claims

Sustainability has become a buzzword in the food industry over the past couple years as the adoption of conscious consumerism continues to rise. In response to growing social pressure, food companies have become increasingly vocal about the steps they’re taking to reduce the social and environmental impacts of their operations.
RETAIL
cgiar.org

Multidimensional assessment of smallholder farming systems’ sustainability

A holistic systems-oriented approach is strongly recommended to address the intractable challenges of complex smallholder farm and food systems in different ecologies, and cultures. In the present study, we have developed and piloted a multidimensional framework for assessing farming systems sustainability and resilience (FSSR) which is easily measurable and comparable. It considers five major sustainability domains: environmental, economic, productivity, social and human well-being. Further each domain is divided into different themes, sub-themes and indicators. The indicators have been finalized with rounds of stakeholders’ consultations involving farmers, researchers, development actors besides literature. We identified 115 measurable indicators: environmental (34), economic (29), productivity (12), social (25) and human well-being (15) in the final framework which are aggregated into an index with a maximum value of 100 representing the level of sustainability and resilience at different scales. In our case study the overall sustainability index scores ranged between 42 to 47 across farm types. The overall and domain level sustainability scores varied widely across individual households and farm types. The present framework could be very useful tool for researchers, development actors and institutions to identify entry points to design context-specific strategies to improve sustainability and resilience of farming systems in vulnerable regions.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Could algae be the sustainable food of the future?

Figuring out how we can eat more sustainably is going to be an ongoing issue as the world becomes more populated and the climate crisis intensifies. And, from munching on protein-packed insects to lab-grown meat, greener (and animal welfare-conscious) alternatives are being explored – the latest being algae.It should be no surprise, really, that as we’ve well and truly exploited what’s on land, we were destined to delve further into the sea. But with environmentalists warning of the devastating impacts of overfishing, one expert suggests we need to eat the food from the bottom of the ocean, rather than the...
WILDLIFE
WNMT AM 650

Locusts join larvae on EU’s list of approved food

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Locusts were added to the European Union’s list of approved food on Friday as part of the bloc’s push towards more sustainable farming and diets. It was the second time Brussels had said an insect was safe for humans to eat after the dried yellow mealworm larvae of beetle tenebrio molitor was authorised in June.
ANIMALS
andnowuknow.com

Duda Farm Fresh Foods' Nichole Towell Highlights Sustainability Efforts

SALINAS, CA - I have a deep respect for the companies who go above and beyond to ensure they are supporting the Earth in their endeavors to supply the world with fresh produce. Duda Farm Fresh Foods is one of the trailblazers in this space, as the grower’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the building blocks the company stands upon. As the supplier continues to ramp up its efforts to support an eco-friendly supply chain, I tapped Nichole Towell, Senior Director of Marketing and Packaging Procurement, for some insight on its latest strategies.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Dairy initiative supports on-farm climate strategies

The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, Syngenta and The Nature Conservancy this week announced the next phase of a cooperative effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve water quality and strengthen farm resilience. The goal is to develop a program to scale the adoption of best management practices in feed...
AGRICULTURE
Lumia UK

Tackling food waste, from farm to fork

As the European Parliament signs off on its flagship Farm-to-Fork plan and events such as World Food Day gain momentum, the issue of food waste is rapidly rising up the collective agenda. On the heels of COP26, the link between food waste and climate change is now stronger than ever, as experts agree that the issue of food waste must be part of the ongoing conversation around offsetting carbon emissions.
AGRICULTURE
GreenBiz

Is it ethical to farm insects for food?

Insect farming is a rapidly growing industry, with hundreds of companies worldwide rearing insects at industrial scales. The global value of insect farming is expected to surpass $1.18 billion by 2023. Farmed insects, or "mini-livestock," refers to insects such as crickets and mealworms raised for the sole purpose of being...
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

Eight ways to ensure a sustainable seaweed farming sector

Some of the world’s leading international seaweed scientists put have suggested eight recommendations to safeguard the future of the seaweed industry as it faces significant challenges. An international team of 37 seaweed scientists from across the globe has warned that the multi-billion-dollar seaweed farming industry – which has overseen rapid...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Aegean Apparel Exporters’ Association’s Burak Sertbaş on Material Sourcing, Sustainability & Turkey’s Strengths

In this Q&A, Burak Sertbaş discusses the need for shared values along the supply chain and what sets Turkey apart as a sourcing destination. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ADVOCACY
Travel Weekly

Tui developing ‘most ambitious’ sustainability strategy

Tui is working on a new group sustainability strategy which it says will be its “most ambitious yet”, according to northern region managing director Andrew Flintham. Identifying sustainability as a key trend in a talk about the future of travel, he said: “In recent weeks and months, we’ve seen travel brands talk about their sustainability approaches. This is nothing new for us at Tui. We’ve been looking at this for over 30 years. It’s been a key focus of ours and remains so.
INDUSTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: EU’s pro-organic Farm to Fork policies could undermine African food security

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. “In promoting the transition to a more sustainable European food system, the F2F and Biodiversity Strategy could unintentionally and indirectly generate...
INDUSTRY
kiwaradio.com

Benefits of keeping on-farm sustainability reports

IARN — More and more, consumers are wanting to know where their food comes from. That is understandable, and producers should be able to show them. The biggest challenges to the agriculture industry have sprung up because we aren’t always doing all we can to share the stories of the family operation. Consumers look at this like we have something to hide.
AGRICULTURE
World Bank Blogs

Address today’s challenges to build a sustainable long-term PPP strategy for Africa

For over a decade now, many African governments and multilateral bodies have invested immensely in building public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks to provide a conducive environment for the implementation of projects. This huge investment in time and resources notwithstanding, the progress made so far is not commensurate with the level of investment.
AFRICA
carolinaparent.com

Dairy farming’s future — Finding success through sustainability

As any dairy farmer will tell you, dairy farming is more than just milking cows. Farmers work hard to be sustainable for future generations and North Carolina farmer Roddy Purser is no exception. For Roddy and his family of five, having a fresh, locally sourced supply of milk is a...
AGRICULTURE
NBC Miami

Singapore's Temasek Invests Millions Into Push for Sustainable Food Start-Ups

Over the next three years, Temasek and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, will pump more than $30 million into the Asia Sustainable Foods Platform. The initiative should help buoy other investments in the agriculture technology, or agritech, industry, Anuj Maheshwari, managing director of agribusiness in Temasek, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."
ECONOMY

