House Dem leaders hold press conference

If there is one lesson to be learned from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, it is that lies that lead to rioting should no longer be tolerated. Far too often, Democrats have peddled numerous falsehoods resulting in chaos and destruction. While the trial focused on a teenager who decided to act when his government would not protect people, it started with the lie told by many Democrats that Jacob Blake was an innocent black man killed by police. As a country, we must say "no more" when it comes to these incendiary Democratic deceptions.

