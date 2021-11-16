ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

House Dem leaders hold press conference

By Hot Topics
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

video.foxbusiness.com

Fox News

Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a White House briefing

POTUS
POLITICO

Top Dems are demanding GOP leaders take action against Paul Gosar after the House conservative posted a video showing violence against AOC.

The response so far from House Republican leaders: *crickets.*. What happened? Senior Democrats are demanding House Republicans take action against Rep. Paul Gosar after the far-right Arizonan posted a video apparently glorifying violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Joe Biden. Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an ethics and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Trump-backed Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estranged wife.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

On executive privilege, Mark Meadows has just about everything wrong

Peter Keisler served as assistant attorney general and acting attorney general during the George W. Bush administration. Stuart Gerson served as assistant attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration and acting attorney general during the Clinton administration. Alan Raul served as ​​associate counsel to President Ronald Reagan, representing the White House during the Iran-contra investigations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets shut down live on air over bogus election fraud claims

Republican senator Ted Cruz has been challenged live on air after arguing that the 2020 US election results could have been overturned.CBS TV news host Margaret Brennan questioned the Republican senator on his party’s attempts to fuel questions over the authenticity of the presidential election results in the programme “Face The Nation” on Sunday.Ms Brennan said Mr Cruz had “detailed conversations” with former president Donald Trump during the time when the 6 January riots at the Capitol building broke out, citing the book Peril written by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.“You knew there was no congressional authority to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

It's time to hold Democrats accountable for the lies that incite riots and violence

If there is one lesson to be learned from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, it is that lies that lead to rioting should no longer be tolerated. Far too often, Democrats have peddled numerous falsehoods resulting in chaos and destruction. While the trial focused on a teenager who decided to act when his government would not protect people, it started with the lie told by many Democrats that Jacob Blake was an innocent black man killed by police. As a country, we must say "no more" when it comes to these incendiary Democratic deceptions.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Economic woes cripple Biden approval ratings, new polling shows

A CBS News poll shows just 33% of Americans approve of President Biden's handling of inflation, with only 44% approving of the job he is doing overall. As CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, Mr. Biden is hoping to build economic stability by reappointing Jerome Powell for another term as Federal Reserve chairman. Alex Gangitano, a White House correspondent for The Hill, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how the economy could shape the future of Biden's presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Biden's first flight on the $217 million presidential helicopter was pushed back after the Pentagon deemed it unreliable in an emergency: report

President Biden's first flight on the new presidential helicopter has been delayed, Bloomberg reported. The Pentagon said in a report that the chopper wasn't reliable in emergency missions, per Bloomberg. The helicopter is part of a 23-aircraft program costing $5 billion, set to replace the current fleet. The Pentagon has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

