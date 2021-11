The owners of a new lounge for teens and younger kids in Cedar Rapids say their goal is to provide local youth with an opportunity to have their own space to have fun. Dutch Teen Lounge is now open in Cedar Rapids, owned by Tanya Larson and Roni Robertson. Larson told me they started the new business venture on Cedar Rapids' northeast side to "keep kids off the street but also give them the freedom to be themselves; hang out with friends, dance, take pictures, and meet new kids from the community".

