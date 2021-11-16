ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican-Backed Bill Would Decriminalize Marijuana

 7 days ago
Andrew Trunsky

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a bill Monday that would decriminalize marijuana nationwide.

The bill, titled the States Reform Act, would strike marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act while still allowing states to regulate the drug as they see fit, a news release touting the legislation said. It would establish a 3% federal marijuana tax which would help “fund law enforcement, small businesses and veterans mental health initiatives.”

Every state is different. Cannabis reform at the federal level must take all of this into account,” Mace said in a press conference Monday. “The States Reform Act takes special care to keep Americans and their children safe while ending federal interference with state cannabis laws.”

The bill would also expunge people federally convicted of “nonviolent, cannabis-only related offenses,” the release said, adding that approximately 2,600 people could benefit.

Marijuana legalization is overwhelmingly popular across the United States, with most surveys showing it near 70% approval. States across the country have legalized its recreational use in recent years, while Mace said that marijuana remains fully illegal in just three states: Kansas, Nebraska and Idaho.

“Washington needs to provide a framework which allows states to make their own decisions on cannabis moving forward,” Mace said Monday. “This bill does that.”

utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
