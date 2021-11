After delaying tour dates due to a positive COVID test, Primus will make good on their promise to return to impacted markets like Kansas City, New Orleans, Las Vegas and more. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored,” the band wrote of the 2022 outing, spanning from April 20 through June 25. “We’re also excited to let you know that we will be announcing more ‘Primus – A Tribute To Kings’ tour dates shortly including several Canadian cities.” — Of course, Primus’ ‘A Tribute To Kings’ tour celebrates Rush’s 1977 epicA Tribute To Kings with the band performing the LP in its entirety. (They also play a set of Primus favorites.)

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO