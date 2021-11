Automation technologies aimed at streamlining material handling tasks have been on the rise both in manufacturing settings and the logistics space for some time now. Why? Because companies looking to match supply to demand are faced with a double bind. On the one hand, labor shortages are reducing the availability of manual workers. On the other, swelling e-commerce sales and a growing demand for customized orders mean that, not only are there more products to be moved, but doing so is more complex than with traditional mass production processes.

