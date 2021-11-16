ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Micropsi Industries Automates “Fridge Sniffing” with AI-Supported Robot Control System

 7 days ago

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH’s facility in Spain benefits from MIRAI’s ability to handle variances, optimize production processes and relieve human workers of highly complex tasks. BERLIN, Germany—November 16, 2021—Micropsi Industries' artificial intelligence (AI)-supported robot control system MIRAI now automates previously manual leak detection for leading global household appliance manufacturers such as BSH...

investmentu.com

3 Robotics Stocks to Buy for the Future of Automation

The best robotics stocks should benefit as the world becomes more automated every day. In today’s world, robots help out with everything from working the assembly line to serving coffee. According to Allied Market Research, the global robotics industry was valued at $62.75 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow at a rate of 13.5% from 2020-2027. If this growth is achieved, the size of the robotics industry will be close to $189 billion by 2027.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Trends in Industrial Robotics to Watch in 2022

Over the last decades, robots have transformed from expensive industrial exhibition pieces--in 1966, GM’s Unimate played golf and poured a beer on the Johnny Carson show--into everyday workhorses. We’ve seen increasing adoption by diverse industries, from life sciences to electronics, to food and consumer goods manufacturing. This is primarily owing to new dexterity, better machine vision, as well as wider robotics availability. In fact, according to statistics from the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), Q4 2020 marked the first time non-automotive orders exceeded those by automotive vendors.
ENGINEERING
pharmaceutical-technology.com

From ABB to AI: Finding alpha in the $45bn robotics industry

In a ranking of the top ten companies by market cap in robotics, one won’t find Europe’s ABB Robotics. A list from GlobalData of the technology companies leading in robotics is, as one might expect, led by Microsoft at $2.5tn, ahead of Alphabet, Amazon and Tesla who command figures on a scale between $1.9tn and $1.1tn in the robotics market.
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

Motion Controls Robotics, Inc (MCRI) joins Mobile Industrial Robots’ (MiR) Certified System Integrator (CSI) program

MCRI, an end of line solution, warehouse, and fulfillment focused robotic integrator, forms partnership with top Autonomous Mobile Robot manufacturer, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), to continue to offer the best customized solutions for every application. (Fremont, OH, November 15, 2021) Motion Controls Robotics, Inc (MCRI) designs, builds, and integrates the...
FREMONT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot Control#Industrial Robot#Robots#Air Conditioning#Bsh#Mirai#Micropsi Industries#Atec
roboticstomorrow.com

RE2 Robotics to Develop Control System to Improve ROV Manipulation Capabilities for the U.S. Navy

System will enable coupled control of an ROV and robotic arms through a single control station. PITTSBURGH, PA - Nov. 16, 2021 - RE2 Robotics, a leader in intelligent mobile manipulation systems, today announced that it received Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding from the U.S. Navy to develop a system that enables "coupled control" of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and robotic manipulator through a single control system. The project, called "Coupled Locomotion And Manipulation System (CLAMS)", will combine the robotic arms' control system and the ROV control system into one unit, improving coordination of the underwater manipulator and the ROV's movements.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

Machina Labs Exits from Stealth with Series A, Bringing Total Raised to $16.3 Million

Machina Labs, a pioneer in advanced manufacturing through robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), today emerged from stealth and announced it has closed a Series A round of financing, bringing the total raised to $16.3 million. Innovation Endeavors led the round with participation from Congruent Ventures and Embark Ventures. The funds will be used to significantly grow Machina's team in Los Angeles and to expand its R&D and manufacturing capacity to meet rapidly increasing customer demand.
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

3D Vision System Nets the Right Tuna

Headquartered in Spain, Marexi Marine Technology Co. has been a leader in marine technology for more than 15 years. Their expertise is developing optical scanning systems for marine species built on machine vision. Servicing large industry leaders in fishing, canning, and aquaculture sectors, Marexi helps customers achieve a competitive advantage by improving their industrial processes. Their patented TUNASCAN® system is Marexi’s most state-of-the-art machine, a high-speed and high-throughput vision system that scans and classifies tuna by species, size, and quality.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Mecademic Robotics announced as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program winners

Mecademic's CEO Jonathan Coulombe, credits the company’s unique offering of ultra-small and compact robots, his staff’s dedication, along with a growing network of partners with the company's 242 percent revenue growth. Montreal, November 17, 2021 — Mecademic Robotics is presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid...
BUSINESS
