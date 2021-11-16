Micropsi Industries Automates “Fridge Sniffing” with AI-Supported Robot Control System

Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced the launch of Adaptive AI––a new capability of Hiya Protect that marks the industry’s first self-learning system that proactively hunts and shuts down illegal callers in real-time. Adaptive AI observes the patterns left by spammers in the network traffic and adapts in real-time to block them without the need for human retraining or historical data. This new capability is informed by live data streams from wireless carriers, smartphone devices, and apps, and enables Hiya Protect to detect 20% more spam calls than reactive number-based technologies currently on the market, even if spammers change their phone numbers, carriers, call paths, and more.

