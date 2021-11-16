Read full article on original website
Related
Jurgen Klopp: There is “No Alternative to Winning Challenges”
The fact that Liverpool have to replay their FA Cup match against Wolves, and at Molineux Stadium, is not the end to the weekend any Red wanted. But beyond the realities of Liverpool in the FA Cup, there’s probably a much more pressing conversation (one that has been pressing for some time now) about what Liverpool need to do to get back to the performances we’re used to.
Tuesday January 10th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Watford Fans Verdict: Royals Comfortably Progress
I think most fans had mixed feelings going into this game. Paul Ince (we thought) had made it clear that he wasn't all too that bothered with the cup and was prioritising the league. I think most fans thought that was pretty understandable, but every fan loves a cup run.
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 322: Abref Of Fresh Air
Reading earned a trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup after beating Watford thanks to goals from Kelvin Abrefa and Shane Long. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas discussing the win and that game at Old Trafford, as well as answer your Mailbag questions.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey on his injury, Broadhead departs, Onuachu linked, Gio blow
Is Ellis Simms the solution to Everton’s striking woes? Our very own Geoffrey Blunt looks into the possibilities. [RBM]. Everton have made an enquiry for Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, 20, who has also attracted attention from Leicester. [Daily Mail]. Nathan Broadhead is reportedly undergoing a medical at Ipswich ahead...
Newcastle vs. Leicester - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday (2-1) on Saturday, Newcastle will be back playing another cup game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they host Leicester in a Carabao Clash at St James’ Park. Last weekend sucked. This week won’t do so much. Or...
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea FC
It’s on to the FA Cup Fourth Round for Manchester City after 4-0 romp against Chelsea FC. It was a match where City were in complete control throughout. Let’s take a look at the storylines moving up and moving down after an easy Sunday at the Etihad. 3...
What might the future hold for Leon Dajaku?
I’m really confused about the situation with Dajaku. We signed him under circumstances that may not have happened had Tony Mowbray been involved at the time. That said, he seems to be in and out of the squad like a fiddler’s elbow, and mainly from the bench. His...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 9
Good morning everyone - Today begins a trilogy of hoddles from fitzie’s roller-coaster of a saturday. it also features the first Mingus Monday of 2023!. Your hoddler-in-chief did something on saturday that he rarely does: skips a morning run. You see, every Saturday, regardless of the weather, I throw...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Add Fulham’s Palhinha to Transfer Wishlist
From Enzo Fernandez to Sofyan Amrabat to Moisés Caicedo to Declan Rice to Teun Koopmeiners to Manu Koné, Liverpool have been linked with a seemingly endless line of midfielders over the past few months—and that’s even without getting to top summer target Jude Bellingham. For a...
Gakpo On His LFC Debut: “Some Good Moments And Some Sloppy Moments”
While last night’s FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton was disappointing for a variety of reasons, Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool debut after signing earlier this month was one of the positives. The Dutch forward started on the left wing and played most of the match. While he didn’t get on the score sheet, he did show some promising link-up play with Andrew Roberston, and helped create Mohamed Salah’s second-half goal.
Mohamed Salah Surpasses Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool’s All Time Goalscorers List
Liverpool’s opening foray into the FA Cup this season was certainly less than ideal. The reining champions put together yet another less-than-stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jürgen Klopp rolling out a very strong side. The match ended with the worst possible result — a draw. Now the Reds will have to play a replay at the Molineux in what is an already packed schedule.
London Calling?
Newcastle United’s long and arduous search for silverware continues tonight as they host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Three games away from a Wembley final. That’s all that stands between Eddie Howe’s side and a chance of unrivaled heroic status on Tyneside. There’s been a...
Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more
Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!. Pep on Kalvin Phillips. “He’s always ready. He needed time...
Chelsea to consider buttering the mackerel with Noni Madueke, Pedro Porro — reports
Chelsea’s freshly empowered, new-look recruitment team are wasting no time in putting Boehly & Co’s moneys to (good?) use, and considering that we’re just a third of the way through the January transfer window, we may be in for plenty more transfer fun. Two of the latest...
Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic: Antony and Rashford on scoresheet as Reds reach Carabao Cup semis
Manchester United advanced to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over League One side Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on Tuesday. A first half strike from Antony was capped by a late Marcus Rashford brace, as Erik ten Hag moved a step closer to picking up his first silverware as United manager.
Romano: Tottenham talking with Piero Hincapie over summer transfer
Ecuador may have bounced out of the group stages of this winter’s World Cup early, but Piero Hincapie is one of the players who emerged from the competition with his stock improved. Today, Fabrizio Romano dropped a hint that the Bayer Leverkusen central defender could be a summer transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool Releases Photos of Returning Star
Liverpool Women are sitting in a perfectly respectable position in the league table given everything the club has been through in the last few seasons, and with the return of Matt Beard and veteran stars like Shanice van de Sanden and now Gemma Bonner, things are looking pretty good for the Reds. Bonner is obviously a legend of the club who captained the side to two titles in 2013 and 2014, and her return has been lauded by the boss.
Spurs are in a weird place with Son Heung-min
In May 2022 Son Heung-min scored two second-half goals to take home a share of the golden boot with Mo Salah and was on top of the world. His form and goal contributions were among the reasons why Tottenham Hotspur shot into the Champions League positions in the final games of the season. But about halfway through the 2022-23 season, that same player looks lost in confidence and is clearly struggling, both with his form and with injury, as evident by the orbital fracture sustained in a Champions League match vs. Marseille.
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s - Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!
He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal. Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.
