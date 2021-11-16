Mezzo Yana Mann Set for Carnegie Hall Debut in 2022

(Credit: Julian Hargreaves) The Swedish Radio Orchestra has announced that Daniel Harding will extend his post as the orchestra’s Music Director until 2025. “Since the very beginning of my conducting career, I have been surrounded by musicians, collaborators and friends of exceptional generosity, talent and wisdom. I understood very early on that important and lasting musical relationships are forged over many years. 2022 marks my fifteen-year anniversary as Music Director of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra. When I came to Stockholm in January 2007, none of us could have known how our futures would unfold, as musicians, as humans, as individuals and as a group. It is one of the immense satisfactions and inspirations of my musical life that I am still here and still enjoying a sense of honeymoon with these truly exceptional musicians,” said Harding in an official statement.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO