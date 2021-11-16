ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mezzo Yana Mann Set for Carnegie Hall Debut in 2022

By David Salazar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMezzo-soprano Yana Mann is set to make her North American debut at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 10, 2022. Mann will perform alongside pianist Julián De La Chica. The duo will world premiere De La Chica’s “10 Poemas de Bar” and his “Arias Florentinas.”. “There are several reasons this concert...

