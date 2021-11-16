ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here are the side effects you can expect from a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

By Kylie Logan
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrdNy_0cyJCii800

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Despite some public anxiety about the side effects from COVID-19 booster shots, severe reactions are rare, and most people feel effects that are similar to the initial dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The topic is increasingly relevant as more people become eligible for booster shots. So far, more than 30 million people have received one.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are eligible for a booster two months after their first dose. Adults who received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna are eligible six months after their second dose if they are 65 or older, have an underlying health condition, or work or live in a high-risk environment.

Although the FDA and CDC have yet to approve booster eligibility for all adults, the answer could come before Thanksgiving. In the meantime, the commissioner of the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Dr. Dave Chokshi, said this Monday that all NYC adults are eligible for a booster shot, especially as the holiday season approaches. Colorado, California, and New Mexico similarly allow all adults to get boosters.

The side effects of boosters are similar across all three vaccine brands. They include muscle and joint aches, swelling or soreness at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills or fever, and swollen lymph nodes, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Underarm lymph node swelling is more likely to stem from the Pfizer booster than from the others, the FDA says.

Drug trial data released on Sept. 28 (excluding patients who received two doses of the J&J vaccine) show that 74.9% of people who received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reported local reactions such as pain or swelling at the injection site. Meanwhile, nearly 70% reported systemic reactions like fever or loss of appetite, mostly on the day following their vaccination. The most common specific reactions were pain at the injection site (71%), fatigue (56%), and headache (43.4%). For most people, those side effects were fleeting, and mild or moderate in severity.

Of the 6,200 participants in the test who received three doses of Moderna, local reactions were more common after the booster than after the second dose (from 83.5% to 84.7%), and systemic reactions were less common (from 79% to 81.3%).

Among the 6,300 three-time Pfizer dose recipients in the trial, a similar trend was reported. Local reactions increased slightly (from 71.7% after the second dose to 74.1% after the booster), and systemic reactions modestly declined (from 71.7% after the second dose to 69.2% after the booster).

In its Phase III drug trial data released on Sept. 21, Johnson & Johnson noted that recipients of its booster reported fewer local and systemic side effects than participants in its Phase I/II study in January 2021. Those who were initially vaccinated with the J&J vaccine benefit the most from a booster shot, because the first dose is less effective than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. While all three boosters are successful, the CDC lists J&J’s “vaccine effectiveness” or “VE” at 71%, while Pfizer’s rate is 88% and Moderna’s 93%. “Now we’re seeing what was approved as a one-dose vaccine being converted to a two-dose vaccine,” John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine, said of the J&J vaccine.

For people who get boosters, feeling under the weather in the days following is the most likely outcome, the CDC says. Most reactions are merely a sign that your body is “building protection,” and the negative impact usually disappears in a few days, the CDC notes.

Although unlikely, serious reactions are still possible:

So far, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction like a skin rash or difficulty breathing) and thrombosis (blood clotting) occurred in only seven cases per 1 million vaccinated women, 18 to 49 years of age. The American Society of Hematology confirms that the likelihood of vaccine-induced thrombosis is extremely low. Also linked to the J&J vaccine is the neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), although about 100 in 12.8 million cases is not enough to confirm causation, the FDA said in July. Blood clots have also been reported on rare occasions, mostly in women ages 18 to 49 a week or two after vaccination, J&J says.

A preliminary report on a National Institutes of Health study that hasn’t been peer-reviewed found that people who received the Moderna booster were slightly more likely to experience an adverse reaction such as vomiting, fatigue, or insomnia at 15.6% than those who received Pfizer (14.3%) or J&J (12%). Most described the severity as a two out of five. A small number of cases of myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart’s outer lining) have also been reported in relation to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, mostly in young men. In a recent Israeli study of 5.4 million people over the age of 16, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, 283 people reported “probable or definite myocarditis.” Of those, only 142 cases were related to the Pfizer vaccine, and 95% were “mild.” After medical treatment, most who experienced inflammation recovered quickly, the CDC reports.

If you do experience side effects from COVID booster shots, Yale New Haven Health recommends over-the-counter pain treatment, an ice pack for swelling, and a cool bath. If symptoms persist for more than 72 hours, people should contact their doctor.

Comments / 75

Emile Schalk
6d ago

I would have considered a side effect to be "rare" if maybe I heard of 1 or 2 cases locally or knew a person that knew a person... problem is, I am friends with 1 guy that now has Guillain-Barré syndrome due to the vaccine (doctors informed him of this) And I have had two people I knew personally die within days of recieving the vaccine. So doesn't seem so rare to me.

Reply(1)
14
Brad Legotti
6d ago

still trying to wrap my head around why anyone would gamble with side effects and their lives for a virus with a 99 + percent survival rate 🙄 like honestly how much closer to 100% do you need 🤦 natural immunity is not a conspiracy theory.. such as the flu depending on how you treat your body will determine how your body reacts to the virus 💯

Reply(6)
7
Debb Ann Hoffmann Brown
6d ago

People are dying from the first dose. You can shove all of your poison elsewhere because it’s not going in me!

Reply
14
Related
Fortune

Immunocompromised can now get fourth COVID-19 shot, CDC says

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Certain fully vaccinated immunocompromised individuals in the U.S. may now receive a fourth COVID-19 shot, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Provided that they received their primary vaccine series from...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Antiviral COVID pills don’t eliminate the need to get vaccinated, doctors say

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Pfizer got a lot of attention when it announced early this month that it had developed a COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovidan, that dramatically reduced the risk of people with the virus being hospitalized or dying. In October, Merck and Ridgeback landed another coup by revealing they had developed their own oral antiviral pill that is somewhat less effective.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

The states making COVID-19 boosters available to any adults

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration have outlined very specific conditions on who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster. But some states and cities are taking matters into their own hands.
NFL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Colorado State
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Fortune Daily#Johnson Johnson#Pfizer Biontech#Nyc#Johns Hopkins Medicine#J J
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
International Business Times

Man Dies Day After Getting Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose That's Different From First

A 23-year-old man in Thailand has died a day after getting his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine that was a different brand from the first shot he received. Khanti Anantasiri, an army conscript from the Tak province, died Tuesday afternoon after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine shot on Monday. The AstraZeneca vaccine was his second dose. He initially received a first shot of the Sinovac vaccine.
WORLD
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Fortune

60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy