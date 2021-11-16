ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiroshi Fujiwara Creates New fragment design x Beats Flex

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their collaboration back in January, Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design and Beats have reunited to drop another set of co-branded headphones. The Japanese designer teased the release last week on Instagram. This time around, the duo has updated the Flex earphones in a minimalist, tonal black look. fragment’s signature...

hypebae.com

Highsnobiety

Pokémon x fragment design x Baccarat $27k Glass Pikachu

Of the many youthful franchises to align with the streetwear set, Pokémon may be the most enduring. Similarly, of all the streetwear types to partner with franchises, Hiroshi Fujiwara and his fragment design are easily the most omnipresent. As part of fragment's ongoing Pokémon collaboration series — which includes everything...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

This Xbox Series X Designed By Gucci Is A $10,000 Eye Sore

We've seen some incredible Xbox Series X designs over the years, but we've also been privy to some truly awful ones. This collaboration with Gucci may just be the worst yet. A limited-edition Xbox Series X console (and we mean "limited" - it's said to only be available for 100 'lucky' owners) has been revealed, complete with two custom controllers and a stylish carrying case for it all.
VIDEO GAMES
Hypebae

Maisie Williams Designs Sustainable Handbags for Coperni

Maisie Williams has teamed up with Coperni, the independent French fashion brand co-founded by Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, to design handbags made from vegan apple leather. With Coperni’s classic Swipe Bag serving as a starting point, the new collaboration reimagines the brand’s silhouettes in an alternative leather material for the first time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Starbucks Japan Celebrates "Home Coffee" With fragment design

Fragment design is continuing its partnership with Starbucks Japan with an “At-Home Coffee” collection. The release will see a French press, a coffee mug with a lid, and a blanket. Both coffee accessories are made from stainless steel and are available in the choice of matte white or black. Both stainless steel offerings have a polyhedral shape — the French press can make two full cups of coffee while the mug holds 414 ml. The blanket itself has been made with the same specification as the ones used in Starbucks Japan stores.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Adidas Releases Forum Low GORE-TEX in the Perfect Pink

Adidas is expanding its GORE-TEX collection to include an adorable all-pink Forum Low designed to withstand cold and rain. The monochromatic sneaker’s upper features a leather and suede construction with a rubber shell toe and outsole. A prominent nylon strap and GORE-TEX label cover the forefoot while subtle adidas branding appears throughout.
APPAREL
Hypebae

All 8 Iterations of the 1017 ALYX 9SM x Air Force 1 Are Restocking

After making its debut at Paris Fashion Week in January 2020, the 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1 is set to receive a much anticipated full restock. The collaborative project between the Swoosh and designer Matthew M. Williams features eight Air Force 1 High models, all with ALYX‘s signature anodized buckle details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Dress Your 'Fortnite' Avatar in the Latest 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM Drop

Moncler has joined forces with Epic Games to make its 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX collection available on Fortnite. Designed by Matthew Williams, the fashion and gaming crossover arrives as part of the French brand’s Genius line. Available outfits include the Moncler Classic Set in “Andre” and “Renee,” which can be...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Update Your Wardrobe With Stussy's FW21 Designs

For those planning to fill their wardrobes with cozy staples for the colder days, look no further than Stussy‘s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The Californian label’s latest offerings have now landed on HBXWM. In addition to graphic tees highlighted with Stussy’s signature graphic logo on the front and back, the new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Supreme x Vans To Drop New Iterations of the Half Cab and Old Skool

Following their Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Era silhouettes, Supreme and Vans have joined forces once again to rework the Half Cab and Old Skool. Available in black, blue, burgundy and cream, the former style’s upper is crafted from premium suede material for a luxe look and feel. The tongue comes with padding, while the lining and insole are made of leather. Elsewhere, the outsole features a vulcanized waffle design and the heel boasts a custom label. The Old Skool has been given a more vibrant color palette available in three iterations. The kicks sport a premium suede and canvas upper and arrive with the same elements similar to the Half Cab.
CARS
designboom.com

marta adamczak creates cosmic armchairs from classic polish designs

Marta adamczak—owner of furniture renovation workshop kosmiko studio—is giving a second life to classic polish furniture design with her ‘new vintage’ collection of renovated armchairs. the work redefines and modernizes examples of design from poland’s communist era, showing the transformation of the armchairs, which have undergone carpentry and upholstery renovation.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Hypebae

Moncler x evian's Limited-Edition Glass Bottle Is Covered in Snowflakes

For its latest designer collaboration, evian has joined forces with Moncler on a limited-edition 75cL glass bottle. The duo has invited Swiss artist Not Vital to customize the piece, making this the first time the bottled water company has worked with a contemporary artist. A nod to the creative’s time spent in the Alps as a child, the custom bottle is covered in graphics of snowflakes. The design is also dedicated to the place where evian and Moncler originate from. “My Alpine Mountain origins have been a common theme throughout my work, and I’ve always been inspired by snow and ice,” Not Vital shared in a press release. “Through our collaboration, I have bottled the feeling of being in the snow — inspired by the snowflake.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Interior Design

ROOI Design and Research Creates a Compact Apartment in Beijing

For an apartment renovation in Beijing, Zuoqian Wang, chief designer of ROOI Design and Research, had several constraints including a limited budget and a small space. Initially part of a dormitory in a research institution, the architect had to create functional zones in the apartment, differentiating space for the bedroom, living room, and bathroom. “The apartment was designed as open as possible, and functionally very compacted,” the architect explains. Wang made creative use of every inch available in the 500-square-foot space. He demolished an older wall and inserted plywood structures to function as beds and storage systems. Existing windows were replaced with larger ones and bright white is the main color in the home. “Natural material and color have been used throughout the design,” Wang says. The result is a comfortable space in a bustling city.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Hypebae

Take a First Look at Jacquemus' Pink Electric Bike

Following in the footsteps of Louis Vuitton, Dior, JJJJound, Supreme Jacquemus has joined the bike trend with its very own electric vehicle. In collaboration with Netherlands-based VanMoof, the bicycle’s body arrives in a chic fandango pink shade printed with the French label’s signature logo in white. For a sleek look, the saddle and wheels are dressed in black. Based on the teaser image posted by both brands, the model resembles the VanMoof S3, which comes with a high-tech motor, automatic electronic gear shifting and integrated anti-theft capabilities.
BICYCLES
Interior Design

Sella Concept Creates Inspiring Office Design in NYC

For their first project in the United States, executed and completed with architects at Gensler, London-based design studio Sella Concept tackled the challenge of working from across the Atlantic during the pandemic. Offering an ode to American design with a British touch, the team created the new 3,000-square-foot office of Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners in New York City, which is nestled in a glass, steel, and brick building by ODA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Nike Releases a Cozy Offline Inspired by Puffer Jackets

Nike continues to extend its Offline range with a cozy shoe inspired by puffer coats. The Offline Pack “Enamel Green” comes with a padded upper, exposed stitching and a unique lacing system also inspired by outerwear. Offline debuted in 2020 during quarantine with a goal of encouraging wearers to relax,...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Luxury Jewelry Brand KHIRY Debuts Its First Fine Collection

KHIRY, the luxury jewelry brand of 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Jameel Mohammed, launches its Fine Collection and delivers a range of Afrofuturist, wearable pieces to shoppers. Featuring pieces that originally debuted during New York Fashion Week this past September, KHIRY’s new drop reinvents the brand’s signature designs while incorporating...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

New Balance Covers the 992 in Shades of Purple

The latest in a stream of must-have New Balance silhouettes is a purple-hued 992. The release follows a collaborative venture between NB and Joshua Vides, as well as an innovative 574 model by Salehe Bembury. Pigskin and Supima cotton make up the shoe’s upper, while an SBS ABZORB midsole offers...
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Nike Dunk Low "Vast Grey" Is a Minimalist's Dream

Arguably the shoe of the moment, the Nike Dunk is back in a muted colorway. Dubbed the “Vast Grey,” the low-top sneaker comes dressed in subtle white and ivory suede — a departure from the silhouette’s typical bold color combinations. Other design details include a mesh tongue with Swoosh branding, “NIKE” embroidery at the heel and a “Pearl White” rubber outsole.
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Nike Air More Uptempo Goes Winter White

Over 25 years since its debut, the Nike Air More Uptempo returns in a “White/Black” colorway, an inverse of the “Black/White” version popularized by Scottie Pippen in the mid-’90s. Dubbed “Summit White,” the women’s silhouette comes with an almost entirely white upper contrasted with black details and branding. The construction...
BEAUTY & FASHION

