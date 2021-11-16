ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Cargo Is Suddenly Affordable Relative To Ocean Shipping

Dead Crewmembers Stuck Aboard Cargo Ships

COVID-19 has forced everyone in the supply chain to take all sorts of precautionary measures to prevent the virus’ spread, but strict and often uneven rules across the shipping industry has led to morbid actions taken by ocean freighters. On Nov. 19, the Wall Street Journal reported on numerous instances...
Cost-hit air cargo handlers warn of double-digit rise in charges

Forwarders can expect significant increases in air cargo terminal handling charges next year, as the sector struggles with rising costs. It’s no secret that there have been some big winners, financially, from the chaos that is the current logistics market. Blue Alpha Capital yesterday noted that shipping lines had seen...
INDUSTRY
Ocean carrier CMA CGM orders A350 cargo jets from Airbus

Airbus on Friday landed ocean shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM as the second customer for its new freighter version of the popular A350 twin-aisle passenger aircraft as competition for dedicated cargo jets heats up to meet global shipping demand. The European airframer said CMA CGM, which launched a cargo...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
First electric autonomous cargo ship launched in Norway

Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: the world's first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry's climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to the Brevik...
INDUSTRY
Line of cargo ships in Long Beach now stretches to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The backup of cargo ships heading toward Long Beach and Los Angeles is so bad, you can now see vessels waiting off the coast of San Diego. "The whole coast is just lined up with shipping containers," said Encinitas resident, Peter Byrne. Byrne didn't realize how bad...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Elroy Air Teams On Humanitarian Cargo UAV Service

Unmanned cargo-aircraft startup Elroy Air has partnered with humanitarian transport operator AYR Logistics to develop an autonomous aerial-delivery service. AYR has committed to purchasing up to 100 of Elroy’s Chaparral vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft. With hybrid-electric... Subscription Required. Elroy Air Teams On Humanitarian Cargo UAV Service is published in Advanced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Cargo Boom Pushes Korean Air Profitability Streak

Korean Air has posted a second consecutive quarterly profit, based largely on continued revenue strength in its cargo operation. The carrier reported a net profit of KRW134 billion ($113 million) for the 2021 third quarter, reversing a loss of KRW385.9 billion in the same period a year earlier... Subscription Required.
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Air cargo under pressure: rising demand hobbled by space and staff shortages

Air freight is straining under the twin pressures of high demand and disruption from lower capacity and labour shortages, as well as various Covid restrictions. Air cargo executives have cited problems across major hubs in Europe, including Amsterdam, London, Brussels, Frankfurt and Liege, as well as in the US. “It’s...
INDUSTRY
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Air Canada Targets Vancouver Flooding With Additional Cargo Capacity

Air Canada is flooding Vancouver with additional cargo capacity from November 21st to 30th. The 45% increase comes as a measure to protect the supply chains in British Columbia which are currently under pressure due to last week’s flooding. Let’s find out more. Rapid increase. Air Canada has today announced...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Air Freight & Cargo Industry

UPS - Free Report) , Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (. AAWW - Free Report) and Air Transport Services Group (. ATSG - Free Report) to benefit from the favorable trends surrounding the industry. Despite the robust demand environment, supply-chain woes are making the companies struggle to meet elevated demand. Worker shortage is flaring up costs, thereby acting as a major headwind.
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Korean Air operating profit sharply higher on cargo strength

A strong cargo performance propelled Korean Air’s operating profit to W439 billion ($372 million) for the third quarter of 2021. The operating profit for the three months ended 30 September marks a big jump from its operating profit of W7.6 billion for the corresponding quarter in 2020, says Korean Air.
Flight Global.com

Emirates and Gulf Air to codeshare and investigate cargo cooperation

Middle Eastern carriers Emirates Airline and Gulf Air have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase their commercial cooperation. The MoU signed at the Dubai air show on 14 November includes provision for the two carriers to codeshare on certain routes, offer reciprocal loyalty benefits, and potentially cooperate on cargo services.
INDUSTRY
cruiseindustrynews.com

New Ocean Odyssey Launched for SunStone Ships in China

The fifth Infinity-class cruise ship has been launched in China for SunStone Ships. The Ocean Odyssey is the fifth of seven ships with a goal of marrying European design and quality with Chinese ship-building efficiency, according to a press release. SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased with...

