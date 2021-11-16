Air Cargo Is Suddenly Affordable Relative To Ocean Shipping

COVID-19 has forced everyone in the supply chain to take all sorts of precautionary measures to prevent the virus’ spread, but strict and often uneven rules across the shipping industry has led to morbid actions taken by ocean freighters. On Nov. 19, the Wall Street Journal reported on numerous instances...
The Southern California ports also face backlogs on land as containers wait to be picked up. Dwell time for containers traveling by truck hit a new record in October. Overloaded warehouses and shortages of workers and chassis have made it difficult to pick up cargo. Backlogs on land at the...
Forwarders can expect significant increases in air cargo terminal handling charges next year, as the sector struggles with rising costs. It’s no secret that there have been some big winners, financially, from the chaos that is the current logistics market. Blue Alpha Capital yesterday noted that shipping lines had seen...
Airbus on Friday landed ocean shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM as the second customer for its new freighter version of the popular A350 twin-aisle passenger aircraft as competition for dedicated cargo jets heats up to meet global shipping demand. The European airframer said CMA CGM, which launched a cargo...
Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: the world's first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry's climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to the Brevik...
LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 (Reuters) – The number of container ships waiting to enter the busiest U.S. seaport complex hit a new record of 84 on Tuesday, as growing piles of empty containers crowd docks at the Southern California facility that has been racing to remove lingering imports. The conundrum...
SAN DIEGO — The backup of cargo ships heading toward Long Beach and Los Angeles is so bad, you can now see vessels waiting off the coast of San Diego. "The whole coast is just lined up with shipping containers," said Encinitas resident, Peter Byrne. Byrne didn't realize how bad...
It’s the story of a sleeping giant starting to wake up again. Air cargo business is soaring at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, fueled by shoppers’ demands for more packages, more quickly, and a realization by shipping companies that St. Louis is a good place to get it done.
Unmanned cargo-aircraft startup Elroy Air has partnered with humanitarian transport operator AYR Logistics to develop an autonomous aerial-delivery service. AYR has committed to purchasing up to 100 of Elroy's Chaparral vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft. With hybrid-electric...
Korean Air has posted a second consecutive quarterly profit, based largely on continued revenue strength in its cargo operation. The carrier reported a net profit of KRW134 billion ($113 million) for the 2021 third quarter, reversing a loss of KRW385.9 billion in the same period a year earlier...
Air freight is straining under the twin pressures of high demand and disruption from lower capacity and labour shortages, as well as various Covid restrictions. Air cargo executives have cited problems across major hubs in Europe, including Amsterdam, London, Brussels, Frankfurt and Liege, as well as in the US. “It’s...
Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
Air Canada is flooding Vancouver with additional cargo capacity from November 21st to 30th. The 45% increase comes as a measure to protect the supply chains in British Columbia which are currently under pressure due to last week’s flooding. Let’s find out more. Rapid increase. Air Canada has today announced...
Despite the robust demand environment, supply-chain woes are making the companies struggle to meet elevated demand. Worker shortage is flaring up costs, thereby acting as a major headwind.
The cargo dwell fees the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have threatened for week were postponed for a third time Monday, Nov. 22, with the twin seaports reporting continued cooperation from ocean carriers in clearing out containers that have been sitting on terminal docks too long. The country’s...
A U.S. Air Force team based in Africa rescued a British citizen who had suffered a heart attack on board an American cargo ship in the Indian Ocean this weekend, according to the U.S. military. The Warfighting Recovery Network received an "urgent request" on Saturday for a mariner "experiencing symptoms...
A strong cargo performance propelled Korean Air’s operating profit to W439 billion ($372 million) for the third quarter of 2021. The operating profit for the three months ended 30 September marks a big jump from its operating profit of W7.6 billion for the corresponding quarter in 2020, says Korean Air.
Do you know of any great young women in your company, or are you one?. If so, you could support their professional growth by signing them up to the Women in Aviation & Logistics (WAL) mentoring scheme. The free-to-join scheme puts young women with a mentor, with the aim of...
Middle Eastern carriers Emirates Airline and Gulf Air have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase their commercial cooperation. The MoU signed at the Dubai air show on 14 November includes provision for the two carriers to codeshare on certain routes, offer reciprocal loyalty benefits, and potentially cooperate on cargo services.
The fifth Infinity-class cruise ship has been launched in China for SunStone Ships. The Ocean Odyssey is the fifth of seven ships with a goal of marrying European design and quality with Chinese ship-building efficiency, according to a press release. SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased with...
