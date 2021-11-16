ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals rework LB Devon Kennard's deal, clear $1.725M in cap space

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsUzm_0cyJBSZb00
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals converted $2.6M of outside linebacker Devon Kennard‘s base salary into a bonus, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com (Twitter link). The move will carve out an additional $1.725M in cap space for Arizona this year while kicking an equal amount on to their 2022 books.

Before the adjustment, the Cardinals had just ~$700K in cap room, according to Over The Cap. Now, they have a little extra space to make depth signings in the second half of the year.

The Lions cut Kennard in March of 2020, a surprise move given his 14 sacks across 2018 and 2019. The Cardinals gladly picked him up, signing him to a three-year, $20M deal with $12M in guarantees. He recorded just three sacks in 2020 and has yet to notch a sack this year, but Pro Football Focus has him ranked as one of the league’s best edge defenders, tied for 12th with Vikings standout Danielle Hunter.

The Cardinals fell to 8-2 on the year after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, but they’re still atop the NFC West and tied for the NFC’s best record with the Packers. They’ll look to get back in the win column on Sunday when they face the Seahawks in Seattle.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals place RB Chase Edmonds on IR with high-ankle sprain

The Cardinals are placing Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. The running back will be sidelined for at least the next three games thanks to a high-ankle sprain, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Cardinals have promoted running back Tavien Feaster to the active roster to take the open roster spot, Pelissero notes.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory set to return from IR for Cowboys

The Cowboys should be getting a major boost to their front seven within the month. Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, both currently on IR, could be back in action in the next three to four weeks, per club VP Stephen Jones (Twitter link via Jon Machota of The Athletic). DT Neville Gallimore is on the same timeline.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out with concussion

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs with a concussion (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). Lamb will undergo additional testing throughout the week, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be cleared in time for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM drops truth bomb on JJ Watt injury

After sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7, it was feared JJ Watt would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope the superstar pass rusher finds his way back onto the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Rework#Seahawks#Vikings#American Football#Lb Devon Kennard#Espn Com#Lions#Pro Football Focus#Panthers#Nfc#Packers
FanSided

Could we see Larry Fitzgerald return to the Cardinals this season?

With DeAndre Hopkins still sidelined, should the Arizona Cardinals consider making a call to their former legendary wide receiver, Larry Fitzgerald?. In their first season without Larry Fitzgerald on their roster since 2003, the Arizona Cardinals are sitting with a 9-2 record after their first 11 games, and they are one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in February.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Cap Space Increases with Kennard Restructuring

The salary cap can be difficult to navigate when a team experiences a large amount of injuries among veteran players. All those players still count and when a player is placed on reserve/injured another is added to the roster, which increases the cap charges. The Cardinals currently have 10 players...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals place LB Tanner Vallejo on IR, sign 2 from practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals placed linebacker Tanner Vallejo on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Saturday. In addition, the team signed long snapper Beau Brinkley and running back Tavien Feaster to the active roster from the practice squad. With Vallejo on injured reserve, the Cardinals elevated linebackers Joe...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals place LB Tanner Vallejo on IR, make roster moves ahead of game vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves Saturday afternoon on the eve of their Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. One move affects the defensive rotation. Linebacker Tanner Vallejo, who had earned playing time at linebacker in their base defensive package over rookie Zaven Collins, was placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee last week. He will be out a minimum of three games.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy