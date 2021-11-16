ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Cargo Is Suddenly Affordable Relative To Ocean Shipping

 7 days ago

Not internationally [iata.org] which is what the cargo would be. This is true, because of whipsawing Covid...

Dead Crewmembers Stuck Aboard Cargo Ships

COVID-19 has forced everyone in the supply chain to take all sorts of precautionary measures to prevent the virus’ spread, but strict and often uneven rules across the shipping industry has led to morbid actions taken by ocean freighters. On Nov. 19, the Wall Street Journal reported on numerous instances...
Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
Visualizations Show the Extensive Cloud of Debris Russia's Anti-Satellite Test Created

Not sure why downvoted. You don't make brilliant points but fair ones nonetheless. I think you should discuss China though. China and Russia are generally considered strong allies. China is now beginning to gain a dominate foothold in the space race, so in doing this Russia could see some flak from China. So I wonder if the orbit in question has more negative consequences for the ISS than the one China is working on.
First electric autonomous cargo ship launched in Norway

Zero emissions and, soon, zero crew: the world's first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry's climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to the Brevik...
Congestion hits air cargo flows – 'not seen things this bad in 25 years'

Severe congestion across major airports appears to be hampering air cargo volumes. Dynamic week-on-week global load factors fell 1.5%, in the week to 10 November, according to the latest research from Clive Data Services. The same week saw a 5.5% fall in global capacity, which should indicate higher load factors...
1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Korean Air operating profit sharply higher on cargo strength

A strong cargo performance propelled Korean Air’s operating profit to W439 billion ($372 million) for the third quarter of 2021. The operating profit for the three months ended 30 September marks a big jump from its operating profit of W7.6 billion for the corresponding quarter in 2020, says Korean Air.
Cargo-ship fiasco underscores growing risk in Salish Sea

The toxic fumes that spewed from the container ship Zim Kingston put a fiery exclamation point on a long-standing argument of Washington environmental groups — that state, tribal and local governments should have more say in major Canadian development projects that can adversely impact our environment and livelihoods. Most recently,...
New Ocean Odyssey Launched for SunStone Ships in China

The fifth Infinity-class cruise ship has been launched in China for SunStone Ships. The Ocean Odyssey is the fifth of seven ships with a goal of marrying European design and quality with Chinese ship-building efficiency, according to a press release. SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased with...
Air cargo under pressure: rising demand hobbled by space and staff shortages

Air freight is straining under the twin pressures of high demand and disruption from lower capacity and labour shortages, as well as various Covid restrictions. Air cargo executives have cited problems across major hubs in Europe, including Amsterdam, London, Brussels, Frankfurt and Liege, as well as in the US. “It’s...
Sailboats with migrants seek Italy in latest tactic

For years, most political, humanitarian and media attention has focused on the hundreds of thousands of migrants, most of them Africans, who cross the central Mediterranean aboard unseaworthy vessels launched by smugglers from Libya and Tunisia.
COVID Surge in Europe: A Preview of What’s Ahead for the U.S.?

Health experts are warning the U.S. could be headed for another COVID-19 surge just as we enter the holiday season, following a massive new wave of infections in Europe – a troubling pattern seen throughout the pandemic. Eighteen months into the global health crisis that has killed 5.1 million people...
Marketing Anchorage for Air-to-Sea Cargo Transport

Supply chain bottlenecks at West Coast ports are an opportunity for Anchorage to once again try to position itself as an attractive detour. The latest initiative is called the Anchorage Pacific Air-to-Sea Service, or ANC PASS, a joint effort of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). The idea is that air cargo from Asia can be loaded onto ships in Anchorage for transport to Tacoma, Washington.

