Fort Gibson student submits award-winning entry to state poster contest

Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary third-grader Kenady Kerr shows a digitized version of the picture she drew for Oklahoma Department of Transportation's 2022 Trash Poster Contest. Her picture is part of the Trash Poster 2022 Calendar. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

People across Oklahoma can see Fort Gibson third-grader Kenady Kerr's award-winning entry in the 2022 Trash Poster Contest.

But they'll have to wait until May to fully enjoy the art.

Kenady's drawing was among 14 top posters to be included in the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's 2022 Trash Poster Calendar. Kenady, who was a second-grader when she entered, won second place in the Kindergarten-Second Grade Division.

"I was super happy, because in the whole second grade, I was the only second-grader who could be picked," Kenady said, referring to her Fort Gibson classmates.

Fort Gibson Early Learning Center and Intermediate Elementary art teacher Lauran Buckmaster said this marked the first year she encouraged students to enter the contest.

"The previous art teacher had done it years before I was in charge," she said.

Buckmaster said Kenady started the drawing at home, but finished it in the classroom.

Her picture shows a bee tossing a wad of trash into a trash can. A rainbow stretching between clouds bears the words "Bee the can's #1 fan!"

"At that time, I was interested in a bee because they're so colorful, and all the colors of the rainbow, so I put a rainbow in there," Kenady said. "I put in a trash can to put trash in."

About 70 Fort Gibson students entered this year's contest, Buckmaster said, adding that 200 students total competed in Muskogee County's Kindergarten - Second Grade division.

Kenady said she won $75 in the Muskogee County competition.

"And on that day, when I told my grandma, she gave me $25," she said. "I won $150 from the state contest, but not yet."

According to a media release, the 14 contest winners will receive a monetary award, a T-shirt and face mask with their design, a poster board and laminated copy of their poster and a state legislative citation of congratulations. The teachers of the winning students will receive a monetary award for classroom supplies and a two-day stay voucher to an Oklahoma state park courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.

ODOT will provide the 2022 Trash Poster calendar for free while supplies last and are expected to be distributed to state agencies, businesses and schools statewide in December.

Kenady said the ODOT contest was the first one she entered.

"In first grade, I was afraid my art wouldn't be the the first one to win it," Kenady said. "But now, I'm the second winner."