ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gibson, OK

Fort Gibson student submits award-winning entry to state poster contest

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxLun_0cyJ8I3j00
Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary third-grader Kenady Kerr shows a digitized version of the picture she drew for Oklahoma Department of Transportation's 2022 Trash Poster Contest. Her picture is part of the Trash Poster 2022 Calendar. CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

People across Oklahoma can see Fort Gibson third-grader Kenady Kerr's award-winning entry in the 2022 Trash Poster Contest.

But they'll have to wait until May to fully enjoy the art.

Kenady's drawing was among 14 top posters to be included in the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's 2022 Trash Poster Calendar. Kenady, who was a second-grader when she entered, won second place in the Kindergarten-Second Grade Division.

"I was super happy, because in the whole second grade, I was the only second-grader who could be picked," Kenady said, referring to her Fort Gibson classmates.

Fort Gibson Early Learning Center and Intermediate Elementary art teacher Lauran Buckmaster said this marked the first year she encouraged students to enter the contest.

"The previous art teacher had done it years before I was in charge," she said.

Buckmaster said Kenady started the drawing at home, but finished it in the classroom.

Her picture shows a bee tossing a wad of trash into a trash can. A rainbow stretching between clouds bears the words "Bee the can's #1 fan!"

"At that time, I was interested in a bee because they're so colorful, and all the colors of the rainbow, so I put a rainbow in there," Kenady said. "I put in a trash can to put trash in."

About 70 Fort Gibson students entered this year's contest, Buckmaster said, adding that 200 students total competed in Muskogee County's Kindergarten - Second Grade division.

Kenady said she won $75 in the Muskogee County competition.

"And on that day, when I told my grandma, she gave me $25," she said. "I won $150 from the state contest, but not yet."

According to a media release, the 14 contest winners will receive a monetary award, a T-shirt and face mask with their design, a poster board and laminated copy of their poster and a state legislative citation of congratulations. The teachers of the winning students will receive a monetary award for classroom supplies and a two-day stay voucher to an Oklahoma state park courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.

ODOT will provide the 2022 Trash Poster calendar for free while supplies last and are expected to be distributed to state agencies, businesses and schools statewide in December.

Kenady said the ODOT contest was the first one she entered.

"In first grade, I was afraid my art wouldn't be the the first one to win it," Kenady said. "But now, I'm the second winner."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

House January 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to onetime Trump ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a part of their investigation. The committee is demanding records and testimony from Jones and Stone, along with three other witnesses the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Muskogee County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Fort Gibson, OK
Muskogee County, OK
Government
Fort Gibson, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Fort Gibson, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intermediate Elementary
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
80
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy