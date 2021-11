After appearing in Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” video on Nov. 15, Miles Teller is having a moment. The video was viewed more than 8 million times in just one day, and Swifties were quick to get the rundown on Teller and his wife, who also appears in the video. But after some Swifties stumbled upon internet rumors that Teller was against the COVID-19 vaccine, they questioned why Swift would invite him to be part of the video. Now, Teller has addressed the anti-vax speculation, and his statement provided clarity on the confusing situation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO