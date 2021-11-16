ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TASTE Podcast 75: Benjamin Lorr

By Anna Hezel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of things we take for granted about walking into a grocery store: the fluorescent lights, the astoundingly inexpensive milk, the neatly stacked boxes of Nabisco cookies. But as Benjamin...

All 9,000 Taste Buds

© Forever Dog Podcast Network. All Rights Reserved. Website. Podcasting icons Julie Klausner (Difficult People) and Tom Scharpling (The Best Show) team up for a fun show where they have fun and you have fun and everybody has fun. Each week, Tom and Julie careen through the best and worst of pop culture, giving the business to blockhead celebrities, rescuing shoddy podcasts, exploring obscure American subcultures, watching clips from the classics (The Munsters, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, etc), and hanging out with amazing guests, all in the name of keeping each other sane and making each other laugh. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
tastecooking.com

TASTE Podcast 76: Vallery Lomas

Vallery Lomas is a former Washington, DC, lawyer, a current New York City food writer and restaurant chronicler, and the author of a wonderful new cookbook, Life Is What You Bake It. Vallery also competed on—and won— season 3 of The Great American Baking Show. In this interview, we talk a little bit about her season of the show, which unfortunately never aired because of many allegations made against one of the judges. We also tackle some of the baking world’s biggest questions—we’re talking cookie vs. brownie and mint vs. white chocolate.
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Stuns Fans With Gorgeous New Picture

Fans think Jessa Seewald looks absolutely gorgeous in a new picture she shared online. Counting On fans often refer to Jessa as one of the prettiest Duggar sisters, and this recent post seems to prove that is true. Read on to take a look at her new photo and see what fans have to say.
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Wants To Be “Killed Off” On USA Network Series

In a new interview with Complex, the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship, Liv Morgan, sat down to talk about some of the inspirations behind her creative in-ring gear. The October 25, 2021 episode of RAW featured Liv in a singles match where she sported an outfit inspired by the murderous, talking doll, Chucky.
realitytitbit.com

The Sister Wives' own jobs only add to their hefty TLC salary

Sister Wives is officially back on TLC screens every Sunday, but there is one questions fans have… How do the cast members make money?. Kody and his wives are no stranger to cameras, and are always very open with their finances, including money problems they have faced before. We dug...
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alums Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark Call It Quits

I hope you’re sitting down, Bachelor Nation, because we’ve got some seriously shocking news for you. Former stars from The Bachelor franchise, Tayshia Adams and her fiancé, Zac Clark have called it quits. Wait – you’re not shocked a couple from The Bachelor broke up? True love isn’t real! In all seriousness, it seems Tayshia and Zac have parted amicably. According to […] The post The Bachelorette Alums Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark Call It Quits appeared first on Reality Tea.
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
