Deep in the lush, vibrant undergrowth of the Amazonian Rainforest, something is seriously amiss. While the beautiful flora and fauna of the miles-long foliage remains as stunning as ever, the serene tranquility has been shattered by violence, as the creatures who dwell within the jungle have turned aggressive and combative, attacking each other as well as any and all travelers who might find themselves passing through the Amazon’s mysterious world. What has caused this turn of events, and what does it have to do with the mighty Tunche, the all-powerful spirit of the forest?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO