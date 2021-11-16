ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Things That Surprised Me About the Yucatan (And 1 That Didn’t)

 7 days ago
The Yucatán is my favorite state in Mexico. Which actually isn’t saying a whole lot, since I’ve only visited a few. But it is one destination that I would very gladly revisit and spend much more time exploring. There is a lot to explore in the Yucatán, and I...

AFP

600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico

Some 600 migrants from 12 countries were rescued in Mexico as they traveled crammed into two tractor-trailers, the country's National Migration Institute said on Saturday. The 145 women and 455 men, who hailed from not only Central America but also Africa and the Indian subcontinent, were found in the southeastern state of Veracruz, the institute said in a statement. The vast majority were from Central America with 401 from Guatemala alone. Dozens were from Honduras and Nicaragua while a total of 37 were from Bangladesh, six were from Ghana, and one person was from India and Cameroon, the institute added. The migrants were traveling "crammed" into the trailers of two trucks, said Tonatiuh Hernandez, the local head of the Human Rights Commission.
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Armed bandits steal $90,000 of concentrate from Mexican mine

Last week armed bandits stole concentrate from Consolidated Zinc's Plomosas Mine in Mexico. "On Tuesday 16th November 2021 at approximately 11pm (Chihuahua Time), a group of armed bandits entered the Plomosas mine, taking the security guard and employees at Plomosas captive and locking them in a sea container," wrote the company (ASX:CZL).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wichita Eagle

Photos from space show widespread flooding in western Washington and Canada

Heavy rain swept across the Pacific Northwest in mid-November, causing major flooding in cities across western Washington and Canada. Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted a NASA photo on Nov. 17 of Vancouver showing a sandy colored plume of sediment stretching from the Fraser River and into the Strait of Georgia as a result of recent flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
Twin Falls Times-News

Sahel's Green Wall shifts focus to hold off desert

The Great Green Wall that was once envisioned as a way for Africa to fight climate change has stalled. The project aimed to plant a 5,000-mile line of trees that would span the entire continent and hold back the Sahara Desert. The trees were supposed to prevent the desert sands from advancing into temperate agricultural regions.
AFRICA
AFP

Death toll hits four from flooding in western Canada

The death toll from record flooding in western Canada has risen to four, with a fifth person still missing, local authorities there said Saturday. Torrential rains hit southwestern British Columbia last Sunday and Monday causing widespread flooding and landslides that damaged or destroyed roads and bridges. The body of a woman was found on Monday, near a large section of highway that had been swept away by a mudslide. That highway, which links Vancouver to remote northern parts of the province, was reopened Saturday for "essential travel only," the authorities said.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
AFP

Brazil's Nubank shakes up market with IPO, funky beats

With 48 million clients, pop star Anitta on its board and a viral ad set to the beats of Brazilian funk, Nubank, a new digital-only bank, is shaking up the market in Brazil -- and now eying a $50 billion entry on Wall Street. Adding to the bank's pop-culture pull, it appointed Brazilian superstar singer Anitta to its board of directors in June.
BUSINESS
Time

Amid More Rain, Canada’s Government Pledges Help for Flooded British Columbia

Canada’s federal government pledged to help flood-hit British Columbia as the province faces more rain starting Monday. The Canadian armed forces are sending more than 500 troops and have 12 aircraft working to assist in relief efforts for at least the next 30 days, with thousands more troops available if needed, federal ministers including Bill Blair, minister of emergency preparedness, and Anita Anand, minister of national defence, said in a press conference Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
BoardingArea

Sunday Morning Photograph November 21 2021: Cows in Uruguay.

As I was driving along the Ruta Interbalnearia — which is the main national road of Uruguay that stretches approximately 134 kilometers between Montevideo and Punta del Este roughly parallel to the southern coast of the country — I spotted some cows in a pasture along the side of the somewhat limited access highway and decided to stop to take some photographs.
ANIMALS
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Thanksgiving in Australia (isn't a thing)

I’m supposed to write about my favorite Thanksgiving recipe — but since Australia has no Thanksgiving, I didn’t form the childhood November-food attachments I’d need for that. I don’t like turkey and I don’t like pumpkin pie, so I am going to launch a little campaign to promote roast lamb,...
RECIPES
TheConversationCanada

Fear of travelling: Canadians need to put travel risk into perspective

The pandemic hit nearly two years ago, and since then Canadians’ fear of travel has been a constant theme. Tuning into daily COVID-19 briefings likely contributed to this heightened sense of fear. In March 2020, the federal government issued a blanket travel warning, which was only lifted on Oct. 22, 2021. As recently as May 2021, Ontario Premier Doug Ford blamed travel and borders for a rise in cases when evidence pointed to there being other causes for case increases like lack of proper PPE, community spread, overcrowded housing and poverty. The “problem frame” here is how certain messages shared during...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

