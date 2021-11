The new Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform claims to deliver service management and orchestration functionalities in line with Open RAN principles. Ericsson has understandably been dancing around the issue of OpenRAN for some time. On its surface, the OpenRAN paradigm seems to have been created explicitly to give big telecoms kit vendors like Ericsson less of a role in the radio access network by decoupling its many component parts, thus giving operators an alternative to the traditional ‘closed’ systems.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO