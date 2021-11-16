ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pilot jailed for 10 months for turning up drunk at Glasgow Airport

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn airline pilot has been jailed for 10 months after turning up drunk to fly a plane to the United States. Glendon Gulliver, 63, was due to fly United Airlines flight UA162 from Glasgow to Newark on 2 August 2019. But...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Pilot who organised doomed Emiliano Sala flight jailed for 18 months

The pilot who organised the flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala has been jailed for 18 months. David Henderson, the businessman convicted over organising the flight that crashed into the English Channel was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday. He was found guilty of an aviation offence last month,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow Airport#Pilot#Commercial Aircraft#Paisley Sheriff Court#Scottish Courts
The Independent

Nine-year-old girl saves family by unlocking father’s phone using his face

A nine-year-old allegedly saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning after unlocking her father’s iPhone with his face to call 911. Jayline Barbosa Brandão told WFXT-TV that she was asleep when she heard her father calling for help and struggling to breathe last week.Her mother, meanwhile, was already unconscious after suspecting a migraine – and awoke in an ambulance after Jayline called 911. In total, five members of the family were reportedly taken to hospital. The nine-year-old held her father’s iPhone to his face to to unlock it – allowing her to phone for an ambulance, and save her family....
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

DPS finds four children abandoned in stash house

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with assistance from Webb’s County Sheriff’s Office, found four children in a stash house along with seven migrants. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, DPS troopers conducted a welfare check at a residence at the 1400 block of Margarita Lane. Upon arrival, one of the children […]
LAREDO, TX
reviewjournal.com

Woman accused of extorting millions from man in Las Vegas

A woman has been charged with extorting millions from a wealthy man in Las Vegas by threatening to expose photos of him along with secretly recorded conversations, according to police and court records. Las Vegas police wrote in an arrest report for Ava Blige, 30, that the man, whose name...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Blueface’s family violently attacked at their home

The childhood home of Blueface’s was broken into and his parents were violently attacked, requiring hospitalization. Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold and her husband were attacked at their home in Santa Clarita, California, a 35-mile drive north of Los Angeles. Police stated in their report that they believe Blueface was the intended target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Fetty Wap released on $660,000 bond after massive drug bust

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week. The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

At least 19 killed as truck smashes into cars at toll booth in Mexico

A transport truck has smashed into a toll booth and six other vehicles on a highway in central Mexico, leaving at least 19 people dead and three injured, authorities said. The brakes on the truck apparently failed before it crashed into the toll booth and then the vehicles on Saturday, igniting a large fire on the highway connecting Mexico City with Puebla state.
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Mystery of missing mom deepens after dog turns up at California high-rise

A California mom has been missing more than two weeks after she fled her son’s football game looking “antsy” — and the mystery has only deepened with her dog discovered inside a random Los Angeles apartment building. Heidi Planck, the 39-year-old financial controller of a company reportedly under investigation for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prison gun battle leaves 68 dead

QUITO, Ecuador – A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country's worst prison bloodbath. The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy