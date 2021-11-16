American Towns With the Most Robberies

Violent crime inched up by about 5% in the United States in 2020. The increase was led by a 29% surge in homicides -- the largest such increase on record. Not all forms of criminal violence increased last year, however. Continuing a multi-decade downward trend, the robbery rate declined in the U.S. in 2020 and is now at its lowest level since at least the mid-1980s.

According to the FBI, robbery is a crime in which force or the threat of force or violence is used to take, or attempt to take, anything of value from another person. The largest share of robberies in the United States are committed on streets or sidewalks. Handguns are the most commonly used weapon in robberies, and more often than not, among the cases where a suspect has been identified, the offender and victim are strangers to one another.

Despite the long-term decline in robberies nationwide, there were still nearly a quarter of a million robbery cases reported in the U.S. in 2020, accounting for about 19% of all reported violent crimes -- and in some parts of the country, robbery is far more common than average.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 towns with the most robberies. Towns are ranked by their robbery rate -- specifically, the number of reported robberies for every 100,000 residents. We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people.

In every town on this list, the robbery rate is at least double the national rate of 73.9 per 100,000 people. Though the largest share of the towns on this list are located in the South, California alone is home to eight of them, more than any other state.

Robbery is only one of four broad categories of violent crime -- along with rаpe, aggravated assault, and homicide -- and every town on this list also has a higher than average overall violent crime rate.

50. Benson, North Carolina

> Robberies per 100k people: 200.3

> Number of robberies: 8 -- 390th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,076.3 -- 111th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 31.9% -- 156th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,995 -- 766th lowest of 3,612 towns

49. Clearlake, California

> Robberies per 100k people: 203.0

> Number of robberies: 31 -- 30th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 831.8 -- 212th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 33.0% -- 134th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 15,268 -- 653rd highest of 3,612 towns

48. Signal Hill, California

> Robberies per 100k people: 209.3

> Number of robberies: 24 -- 60th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 819.7 -- 220th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 16.4% -- 1,274th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 11,467 -- 1,078th highest of 3,612 towns

47. Lake City, Florida

> Robberies per 100k people: 209.6

> Number of robberies: 26 -- 49th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,556.1 -- 39th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 22.2% -- 692nd highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 12,403 -- 950th highest of 3,612 towns

46. Red Springs, North Carolina

> Robberies per 100k people: 213.3

> Number of robberies: 7 -- 449th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,005.5 -- 136th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 38.5% -- 63rd highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,282 -- 454th lowest of 3,612 towns (tied)

45. Williamston, North Carolina

> Robberies per 100k people: 213.8

> Number of robberies: 11 -- 248th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,282.8 -- 59th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 21.5% -- 740th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 5,145 -- 1,214th lowest of 3,612 towns

44. South Houston, Texas

> Robberies per 100k people: 217.3

> Number of robberies: 38 -- 18th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 537.6 -- 498th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 20.8% -- 794th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 17,485 -- 479th highest of 3,612 towns

43. Clarkston, Georgia

> Robberies per 100k people: 220.5

> Number of robberies: 28 -- 40th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 543.4 -- 488th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 30.9% -- 191st highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 12,697 -- 909th highest of 3,612 towns

42. Rosemont, Illinois

> Robberies per 100k people: 222.2

> Number of robberies: 9 -- 337th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,209.9 -- 76th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 10.0% -- 1,366th lowest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,050 -- 789th lowest of 3,612 towns

41. Bamberg, South Carolina

> Robberies per 100k people: 222.4

> Number of robberies: 7 -- 449th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 889.7 -- 184th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 31.7% -- 167th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,147 -- 381st lowest of 3,612 towns

40. Shively, Kentucky

> Robberies per 100k people: 222.4

> Number of robberies: 35 -- 21st highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 495.7 -- 562nd highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 19.4% -- 930th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 15,735 -- 620th highest of 3,612 towns

39. Webster, Texas

> Robberies per 100k people: 225.2

> Number of robberies: 26 -- 49th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 615.0 -- 395th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 18.7% -- 994th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 11,545 -- 1,065th highest of 3,612 towns

38. Bellwood, Illinois

> Robberies per 100k people: 225.5

> Number of robberies: 42 -- 16th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 794.5 -- 233rd highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 10.1% -- 1,397th lowest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 18,629 -- 383rd highest of 3,612 towns

37. Laurel, Delaware

> Robberies per 100k people: 225.7

> Number of robberies: 10 -- 285th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 880.2 -- 189th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 33.4% -- 126th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,431 -- 942nd lowest of 3,612 towns (tied)

36. Forest Park, Georgia

> Robberies per 100k people: 227.7

> Number of robberies: 46 -- 12th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,004.9 -- 137th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 26.2% -- 409th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 20,202 -- 288th highest of 3,612 towns

35. Garden City, Georgia

> Robberies per 100k people: 229.5

> Number of robberies: 20 -- 85th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,376.8 -- 48th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 19.4% -- 916th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 8,716 -- 1,490th highest of 3,612 towns

34. Orangeburg, South Carolina

> Robberies per 100k people: 231.5

> Number of robberies: 29 -- 37th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,732.0 -- 24th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 27.2% -- 352nd highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 12,529 -- 929th highest of 3,612 towns

33. Morrow, Georgia

> Robberies per 100k people: 232.0

> Number of robberies: 17 -- 112th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 518.6 -- 529th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 8.9% -- 1,180th lowest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 7,327 -- 1,768th lowest of 3,612 towns

32. Opelousas, Louisiana

> Robberies per 100k people: 233.9

> Number of robberies: 37 -- 19th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,370.4 -- 8th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 43.3% -- 26th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 15,820 -- 612th highest of 3,612 towns

31. Tolleson, Arizona

> Robberies per 100k people: 241.0

> Number of robberies: 18 -- 102nd highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,204.8 -- 77th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 18.0% -- 1,080th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 7,470 -- 1,799th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

30. Highland Park, Michigan

> Robberies per 100k people: 243.4

> Number of robberies: 26 -- 49th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,919.5 -- 16th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 46.5% -- 11th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 10,680 -- 1,191st highest of 3,612 towns

29. Allendale, South Carolina

> Robberies per 100k people: 243.9

> Number of robberies: 7 -- 449th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,055.7 -- 11th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 35.4% -- 98th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,870 -- 225th lowest of 3,612 towns

28. Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina

> Robberies per 100k people: 246.9

> Number of robberies: 35 -- 21st highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,050.9 -- 118th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 25.7% -- 443rd highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 14,178 -- 748th highest of 3,612 towns

27. Sonora, California

> Robberies per 100k people: 246.9

> Number of robberies: 12 -- 216th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 802.5 -- 227th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 21.0% -- 776th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,860 -- 1,112th lowest of 3,612 towns

26. Bellefontaine Neighbors, Missouri

> Robberies per 100k people: 251.1

> Number of robberies: 26 -- 49th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,989.2 -- 13th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 20.4% -- 821st highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 10,356 -- 1,237th highest of 3,612 towns

25. South Tucson, Arizona

> Robberies per 100k people: 262.1

> Number of robberies: 15 -- 156th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,974.5 -- 15th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 43.7% -- 23rd highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 5,723 -- 1,390th lowest of 3,612 towns

24. Whitehall, Ohio

> Robberies per 100k people: 263.0

> Number of robberies: 50 -- 10th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 825.7 -- 214th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 21.0% -- 775th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 19,014 -- 362nd highest of 3,612 towns

23. Bishop, California

> Robberies per 100k people: 267.9

> Number of robberies: 10 -- 285th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 696.5 -- 292nd highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 6.6% -- 786th lowest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 3,733 -- 662nd lowest of 3,612 towns

22. Cocoa, Florida

> Robberies per 100k people: 271.7

> Number of robberies: 51 -- 9th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,140.2 -- 98th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 20.0% -- 855th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 18,769 -- 369th highest of 3,612 towns

21. Henderson, North Carolina

> Robberies per 100k people: 275.9

> Number of robberies: 41 -- 17th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,038.9 -- 12th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 27.7% -- 325th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 14,861 -- 686th highest of 3,612 towns

20. Riverdale, Illinois

> Robberies per 100k people: 276.4

> Number of robberies: 36 -- 20th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 667.9 -- 333rd highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 26.3% -- 403rd highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 13,025 -- 877th highest of 3,612 towns

19. Barstow, California

> Robberies per 100k people: 287.0

> Number of robberies: 69 -- 5th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,143.9 -- 97th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 35.3% -- 99th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 24,041 -- 90th highest of 3,612 towns

18. Humble, Texas

> Robberies per 100k people: 289.3

> Number of robberies: 46 -- 12th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,025.1 -- 129th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 16.0% -- 1,344th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 15,901 -- 602nd highest of 3,612 towns

17. Tukwila, Washington

> Robberies per 100k people: 297.8

> Number of robberies: 61 -- 8th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 737.2 -- 270th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 17.2% -- 1,176th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 20,483 -- 269th highest of 3,612 towns

16. Glendale, Colorado

> Robberies per 100k people: 305.2

> Number of robberies: 16 -- 133rd highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 934.6 -- 165th highest of 3,606 towns (tied)

> Poverty rate: 10.2% -- 1,408th lowest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 5,243 -- 1,242nd lowest of 3,612 towns

15. North Riverside, Illinois

> Robberies per 100k people: 312.4

> Number of robberies: 20 -- 85th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 843.5 -- 208th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 5.8% -- 645th lowest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 6,402 -- 1,559th lowest of 3,612 towns

14. Asbury Park, New Jersey

> Robberies per 100k people: 313.1

> Number of robberies: 48 -- 11th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,226.3 -- 73rd highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 25.8% -- 432nd highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 15,331 -- 649th highest of 3,612 towns

13. Crescent City, California

> Robberies per 100k people: 313.2

> Number of robberies: 21 -- 76th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,148.2 -- 95th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 26.8% -- 374th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 6,706 -- 1,638th lowest of 3,612 towns

12. Fife, Washington

> Robberies per 100k people: 339.8

> Number of robberies: 35 -- 21st highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,378.5 -- 47th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 12.1% -- 1,705th lowest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 10,301 -- 1,243rd highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

11. Commerce, California

> Robberies per 100k people: 340.2

> Number of robberies: 43 -- 15th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,075.9 -- 112th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 14.8% -- 1,492nd highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 12,641 -- 912th highest of 3,612 towns

10. Bridgeton, New Jersey

> Robberies per 100k people: 341.2

> Number of robberies: 82 -- 3rd highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 973.7 -- 148th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 31.2% -- 184th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 24,032 -- 91st highest of 3,612 towns

9. Wadesboro, North Carolina

> Robberies per 100k people: 363.9

> Number of robberies: 19 -- 95th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,375.0 -- 7th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 32.3% -- 145th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 5,221 -- 1,234th lowest of 3,612 towns

8. Seaside Heights, New Jersey

> Robberies per 100k people: 377.1

> Number of robberies: 11 -- 248th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,234.1 -- 71st highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 13.9% -- 1,614th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,917 -- 252nd lowest of 3,612 towns

7. Gallup, New Mexico

> Robberies per 100k people: 391.4

> Number of robberies: 84 -- 2nd highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,775.4 -- 21st highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 28.4% -- 288th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 21,460 -- 212th highest of 3,612 towns

6. Maywood, Illinois

> Robberies per 100k people: 399.0

> Number of robberies: 92 -- the highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 941.2 -- 162nd highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 15.9% -- 1,355th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 23,055 -- 136th highest of 3,612 towns

5. West Milwaukee, Wisconsin

> Robberies per 100k people: 416.6

> Number of robberies: 17 -- 112th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,053.7 -- 116th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 14.9% -- 1,478th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,081 -- 802nd lowest of 3,612 towns (tied)

4. College Park, Georgia

> Robberies per 100k people: 473.6

> Number of robberies: 72 -- 4th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,756.1 -- 23rd highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 29.5% -- 248th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 15,204 -- 656th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

3. Emeryville, California

> Robberies per 100k people: 527.3

> Number of robberies: 65 -- 7th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 867.9 -- 197th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 13.9% -- 1,617th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 12,328 -- 957th highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

2. Florida City, Florida

> Robberies per 100k people: 558.1

> Number of robberies: 66 -- 6th highest of 3,612 towns

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,908.8 -- 4th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 40.0% -- 46th highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 11,826 -- 1,029th highest of 3,612 towns

1. Salem, New Jersey

> Robberies per 100k people: 579.3

> Number of robberies: 27 -- 43rd highest of 3,612 towns (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 2,059.6 -- 10th highest of 3,606 towns

> Poverty rate: 42.2% -- 32nd highest of 3,612 towns

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,661 -- 1,039th lowest of 3,612 towns

Methodology

To determine the towns with the most robberies, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed robbery figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. The rate of robberies per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people -- using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data were available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these places were not excluded from analysis.

Additional information on the violent crime rate and the population within the jurisdictions reporting figures to the FBI are also from the 2020 FBI UCR. Poverty rates are five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.