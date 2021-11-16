ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Snowbound Festival Canceled Over COVID Concerns

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 7 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Snowbound Festival, a winter expo that was scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled due to COVID concerns.

The festival, which was previously known as the Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo until a new owner took over, was slated to be held Friday through Sunday at the Hynes Convention Center.

The expo had been marketed as an unofficial kickoff to the snowy season with a variety of winter vendors in attendance. Instead, Snowbound announced the cancellation.

Over the last year, the Snowbound team has been working to run the festivals as planned and we all believed that we were nearing the end of the pandemic. In reviewing the latest public health guidelines and the most recent health and safety protocols, we felt that even with mask mandates and a proof of vaccine or a negative Covid test requirement, we could not guarantee a completely risk-free environment for winter enthusiasts of all ages.

The Denver Snowbound Festival was also canceled.

Snowbound said it will be announcing a series of virtual experiences in the coming months.

CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 3,196 New COVID Cases, 8 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,196 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Thursday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 826,996. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,834. There were 113,617 total new tests reported. As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.04%. There are 657 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 132 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
