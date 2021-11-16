Boston Snowbound Festival Canceled Over COVID Concerns

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Snowbound Festival, a winter expo that was scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled due to COVID concerns.

The festival, which was previously known as the Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo until a new owner took over, was slated to be held Friday through Sunday at the Hynes Convention Center.

The expo had been marketed as an unofficial kickoff to the snowy season with a variety of winter vendors in attendance. Instead, Snowbound announced the cancellation.

Over the last year, the Snowbound team has been working to run the festivals as planned and we all believed that we were nearing the end of the pandemic. In reviewing the latest public health guidelines and the most recent health and safety protocols, we felt that even with mask mandates and a proof of vaccine or a negative Covid test requirement, we could not guarantee a completely risk-free environment for winter enthusiasts of all ages.

The Denver Snowbound Festival was also canceled.

Snowbound said it will be announcing a series of virtual experiences in the coming months.