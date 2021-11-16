ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Digital Disruption is Now a Business Standard. Will you Fight it or Embrace it?

By Daniel Burrus
realtytimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the Three Digital Accelerators I identified in the early ’80s, which include computing power/processing power, storage, and bandwidth, we as a global society are at a time of extreme connectivity. Exponential digital technology is transforming every business process, and massive disruptions are at every turn. The reality is those...

realtytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CIO

Three concepts to embrace for effective digitally driven innovation

When future economists look back at the exact moment in time when digital transformation became a business priority as opposed to a marketing buzzword, the black swan event of 2020 is likely to be at the top of the list. The connected society was already raising the bar in terms of what needed to be done and when, but the global pandemic flagged up just how many holes existed in the fabric of what many thought was a digital world.
TECHNOLOGY
nfcw.com

British Standards Institute unveils NFC digital ID system for construction products

The British Standards Institute (BSI) has launched a digital object identification (DOI) system that enables users to access information about individual building products and verify their origin and identity at every stage of the supply chain and construction process by scanning an NFC/RFID tag or QR code. The BSI Identify...
NFL
Andre Oentoro

How Digital Transformation Enhances Your Business Processes

Digital transformation is the reimaging of business in the digital era. That is the process of using the latest technologies to create new or update existing business processes. It benefits your business on multiple levels, from boosting customer collaborations, marketing strategy to business process automation.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Disruptive Technology#Mobile Phone#Computing Power#Telephones#Digital Disruption#Digital Accelerators
MySanAntonio

The New Way to Retire: Start a Digital Business

What do you think of when you think of retirement?. Perhaps you picture yourself digging your feet into warm sand while holding a piña colada, and/or envisioning more free time to pursue that dream project you’ve always put off. Perhaps the thought of retirement simply makes you cringe; after all, you've been devoted to an endeavor your entire professional life, and still find meaning in the work. Whatever retirement experience you have in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The truth is, we’re constantly reinventing ourselves as we go, and that's part of the beauty of life.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Digital Economy Sees Rise in Number of Fake Businesses

Digital identity verification is being put through its paces during the pandemic as remote onboarding of consumers keeps skyrocketing, bringing a reenergized wave of financial crime with it. As troubling as the rise in false identities and resulting consumer fraud were in 2020, this year is seeing another alarming trend...
ECONOMY
himss.org

Digital Maturity Helps in the Fight Against Pandemics

In the face of such an unprecedented storm in the form of a pandemic, the need for information sharing, collaboration and rapid system development took on new urgency. There are truly remarkable examples globally of healthcare providers’ agility and innovation. In the Middle East, which is the primary focus of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

Business Models For Smart Cities In The Digital Era

President of Detect Genomix, Digital Strategist, Innovator and Business Ecosystem Builder. The global smart cities market is estimated to surpass $2.5 trillion by 2025, according to PwC. As reported by several organizations, cities must rebuild new digital urban ecosystems that are viable in the post-pandemic economy and the next industrial revolution. The design of these smart cities built for smart citizens of the digital era must focus on the quality of life, economic competitiveness and sustainability, as highlighted in a recent report by Deloitte. Looking beyond the impact of the pandemic-related global policy reforms and governmental stimulus packages, people must focus on robust business investments and urban infrastructures. These can only be achieved by designing and deploying novel business models that are dynamic as well as adaptable to a highly globalized economic environment.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Itproportal

Businesses are underestimating risk in the digital age

Employees across Europe are aware of the potential disasters that can arise as a result of risky cyber behavior, but many are still happy to take such risks, a new report from Iron Mountain reveals. The information management services company recently surveyed 11,000 employees in 10 countries across the EMEA...
ECONOMY
eMarketer

How Gen Z is embracing digital payments

Gen Z shows strong usage of digital payments, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and other P2P and electronic wallet services. Gen Zers use Apple Pay significantly more than other generations to pay for digital purchases and are quickly closing the gap with older consumers in their use of other digital payment services.
CELL PHONES
thecharlottepost.com

Digital tools unlock a world of opportunities for women in business

Digital technology and small business digital tools empower more women entrepreneurs to redefine their business goals. Every woman is entitled to her own definition of success. Many women climb the corporate ladder; others jump off the ladder and start their own companies. Many stop working for personal or family reasons,...
SMALL BUSINESS
Fosters Daily Democrat

Implementing a few good practices now may save you and your business from peril later

The economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many business owners are still navigating through unprecedented problems left behind in COVID’s wake. With a loss of foot traffic, lack of staff, disruptions in the supply chains, lack of inventory and consumer prices reaching levels not seen in 30 years, business owners must stay on guard to ensure that their businesses remain operating and successful. From protecting your cash flow to communicating with your creditors, implementing a few good practices now may save you and your business from peril later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beta News

Business transformation drives demand for PKI and digital certificates

Thanks to organizational changes brought about by digital transformation, enterprise use of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital certificates has never been higher, but the related skills to manage PKI are in historically short supply. A new report from trusted identity company Entrust, based on research from the Ponemon Institute,...
TECHNOLOGY
Chiropractic Economics

Chiropractical: Doing Business in a Digital World

It’s nearly impossible to avoid doing business digitally these days. Whether it’s tracking online reviews, posting on social media or even corresponding with patients, utilizing technology to conduct business is an everyday occurrence. But the ease of doing business online and via smartphone also has a downside. In the next...
HEALTH
959theriver.com

Apple Computers Holding Their Own In Value Over Time.

So I’ve been a Mac guy for quite a while. A friend who was my go to tech person was a Mac person and I sort evolved from that. Also my son Jeff worked for Apple for about 12 or 13 years. So there’s a family connection too! Their products are pricey but very sound and well protected against outside invasions. I’ve seen Mac computers advertised for under $300.00 and MacBooks starting at just over $500.00. The pricing certainly does go up from there. So when you think about how much the original Mac computer sold for, they really have held their pricing. The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. Bought at an auction I guess it must be the nostalgia that would make someone spend that kind of money for an old, yet working computer. I wonder if they get dial-up with that?
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

The small business guide to digital customer experiences

From a technology standpoint, the past year has been all about digital transformation. As this transformation has evolved, small business owners have been hyper focused on keeping their businesses going by making customer experience a top priority. When working through all of the change that comes with converting your business...
SMALL BUSINESS
finextra.com

Banks could boost revenues by four percent by embracing digital-first models

Traditional banks could increase their annual revenues by nearly four per cent if they embrace the innovative business models used by digital-only players, according to an Accenture report. The analysis of the business models of nearly 100 leading traditional banks and over 200 digital-only players in 11 countries across North...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

The self-driving trolley problem: how will future AI systems make the most ethical choices for all of us?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already making decisions in the fields of business, health care and manufacturing. But AI algorithms generally still get help from people applying checks and making the final call. What would happen if AI systems had to make independent decisions, and ones that could mean life or death for humans? Pop culture has long portrayed our general distrust of AI. In the 2004 sci-fi movie I, Robot, detective Del Spooner (played by Will Smith) is suspicious of robots after being rescued by one from a car crash, while a 12-year-old girl was left to drown. He says: I...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy