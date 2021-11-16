ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos coach Vic Fangio comments on Teddy Bridgewater's effort on Darius Slay return

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7iom_0cyJ1exi00

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has taken some heat from fans and media members after he didn’t make any effort to tackle Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay during a fumble return on Sunday.

He’s taking some heat from his own team, too.

“Well, I’d like to see us all pursuing a little bit better offensively and find a way to get that guy down,” Fangio said during his Zoom press conference Monday when asked about the play. “At the top of the — where Teddy got involved, I think he thought he was forcing it back into somebody else that had an angle on him, but I’d like to see Teddy at least make a play at the guy.”

Fangio was somewhat diplomatic publicly, but he called Bridgewater out privately in a team meeting.

“We watched it today as a team. Coach pointed out that my effort had to be better there,” Bridgewater said. “I totally agree.”

Bridgewater wasn’t bothered by being called out in front of the whole team — he knew it was deserved.

“It was great that Coach called it out in the team meeting,” the QB said. “We talk about holding each other accountable. That’s a moment right there where I’m not going to sink in my chair or feel bad that Coach called me out. I take full ownership in what happened.

“Coach called me out and I hold myself accountable. We all have a standard that we live by around here. I’m happy Coach called me out to show, ‘Hey, man. We need more out of you right here.’ It happened.”

Bridgewater and his teammates will now have a bye this week before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater had no interest in tackling Darius Slay on scoop-and-score (Video)

Teddy Bridgewater seemed like he had a chance to tackle Darius Slay as the Eagles notched a scoop-and-score but the Broncos QB had no interest in contact. Nearing the end of the third quarter, the Denver Broncos found themselves down by a touchdown against the Eagles. Facing a fourth-and-1 situation, they gambled and went for it, but Melvin Gordon coughed up the ball.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
New York Post

Teddy Bridgewater couldn’t be bothered to try after critical Broncos turnover

It was a critical fourth-down decision that turned into a critical turnover, and then a critical lack of effort from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater flipped that into a critical touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles instead. Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon plunged into a pile on a 4th-and-1 dive, with the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vic Fangio Responds to the Call for Teddy Bridgewater's Benching by ESPN's Rex Ryan

It seems a majority of Broncos Country is clamoring for immediate change after Sunday’s multi-layered meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Monday saw those same fans be disappointed by Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. In a virtual presser, Fangio and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater served up apologetic soundbites, and while some...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
milehighsports.com

Bizarro Broncos: Vic Fangio and the Broncos beat up the Dallas Cowboys

“’How ‘bout them Broncos!’ as Jimmy Johnson used to say,” deadpanned Vic Fangio after his Denver Broncos put a serious beat down on Jimmy’s old team – America’s Team – the Dallas Cowboys. Nobody saw such a Sunday in Dallas coming. Well, except the head coach himself. “You just sometimes...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL coach hot seat rankings entering Week 10: David Culley tailspinning, Vic Fangio gains altitude

Just when you thought things couldn't get any crazier in the NFL this season, we were all treated to a wild and crazy set of outcomes for Week 9 that saw several contenders get upset by what many viewed as lesser opponents. The coaches of those underdogs desperately needed wins, with some being on the 2021 hot seat, and others simply trying to avoid losing ground in their division and the playoff picture overall. The former are who we're here to discuss though, with some shuffling having occurred on the CBS Sports hot seat rankings heading into Week 10.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy amused at Vic Fangio’s contention Broncos established blueprint

The Cowboys had 290 yards and 16 points, but 140 of those yards and all their points came during two drives in garbage time after they trailed 30-0. It was one of the Cowboys’ worst offensive performances in recent memory. Afterward, Broncos coach Vic Fangio praised his defensive game plan.
NFL
FanBuzz

Teddy Bridgewater’s Girlfriend is a Children’s Book Author

Life isn’t easy for dual-threat quarterbacks in today’s National Football League. American football quarterbacks are constantly dodging defenders and press alike. Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has it harder than most. His career has been marred by knee injuries, and things aren’t getting any easier now that he’s been turned into a teddy bear.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Darius Slay gives Eagles boost with 82-yard TD vs. Broncos

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles had an 82-yard touchdown fumble return. The Eagles are taking on the Denver Broncos and slay was able to make it a 27-13 game. Slay is in his ninth season and has been doing things like this his whole career. He has...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy