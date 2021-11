Teams in recent history have shown that winning in the offseason does not always translate to winning on the field–the Detroit Tigers should take notice. I respect when teams try to win and leverage all possible resources to do it. For many years, this was the Detroit Tigers’ mantra. The farm system was used as a tool to acquire MLB talent and ownership was willing to spend big money on long-term contracts to try and achieve a World Series.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO