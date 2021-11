Sekai Project announced that the Silky’s Plus Wasabi and Syawase Works-developed comedic visual novel Kimagure Temptation will launch on PC-via Steam on November 19, 2021. Kimagure Temptation is developed by the team behind Nanairo Reincarnation and Akeiro Kaikitan. The game tells the story of a strange incident where four people were found deceased in an apartment building. Their stomachs were cut open, and their internal organs were removed. It was suggested that the miasma in the building meant that this was caused by spiritual influence. However, the police were overburdened at the time, and so Haruhisa Tatsumi was put on the case.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO