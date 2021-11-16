ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Amber Alert canceled, 14-year-old boy from Rochester located safely

The Rochester Police Department issued an Amber Alert late Monday night as they investigated a child abduction.

Police said 14-year-old James S. Fernandez Reyes was abducted on Myrtle Street in Rochester around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police believed he was in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death and was possibly taken by four or five black men wearing masks.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and New York State police announced the teen was located safely. No further information was released.

