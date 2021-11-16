ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

New Jersey To Invest $400 Million To Improve States Colleges, Universities

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNtas_0cyIzZSx00

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will invest $400 million in improvements at its colleges and universities. Gov. Phil Murphy says the new investment will make the state’s colleges more competitive without raising tuition.

“Not only is this hopefully going to make our already world-class institutions of higher education even better and sharper. It will also take the burden off of students and their families, but it’s also the smart thing to do,” Murphy said.

He made the announcement at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, one of the campuses that stand to benefit.

The hope is for high-achieving students to stop leaving the state.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Education Officials To Make Schools Announcement

GARFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with state education officials, will make an schools announcement Friday morning. Other officials in attendance include Department of Education Acting Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, New Jersey Schools Development Authority CEO Manny Da Silva, and State Senator Nellie Pou. Garfield Mayor Richard Rigoglioso and Garfield superintendent Anna Sciacca will also be there. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and education officials will make a school announcement. When: Friday, Nov. 19 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
GARFIELD, NJ
newspressnow.com

Missouri will invest $50 million to recruit and retain new teachers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced the launch of a digitally powered-recruitment program TeachMO.org to help "identify and cultivate the next generation of teachers throughout the state." The state will invest $50 million over the next three years for the recruitment and retention program.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey sending another $10 million to Sustain & Serve NJ program

(The Center Square) – The state is doling out another $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for the third phase of the Sustain & Serve NJ Program. The initiative, which the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) launched in December 2020, provides eligible entities money to buy meals from New Jersey-based restaurants negatively impacted by COVID-19. The meals are then distributed to families in need at no cost.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Brunswick, NJ
Education
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Government
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey Becomes Eighth State to Ban Cosmetics Animal Testing

New Jersey legislators, corporations and citizens alike have aligned themselves to ban the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. The legislation aims to prevent the cruel and unnecessary use of animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, mice and rats that are often subjects in cosmetic safety assessments.
LIFESTYLE
kean.edu

Kean Named New Jersey’s First Urban Research University

Kean joins the state’s list of elite public research universities. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy this week signed into law a bill designating Kean University as the state’s first urban research university, recognizing Kean’s growing role in conducting research and generating solutions to issues in urban communities statewide. “This designation...
UNION, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
94.5 PST

New Jersey Just Named The Safest State In America

Wow! I'm loving all the positive New Jersey news we are getting lately. This is another huge feather in our cap if you ask me...first we were ranked the best state to live in in the nation, then we were ranked one of the top three happiest states now, we are crowned with being the safest state in America! We're on a roll Jersey!
POLITICS
Newswise

Tulane University Startup Report Shows Investment Gains for New Orleans Ventures

Newswise — New Orleans startups are making substantial gains in attracting investment funding while also adopting more flexible work options and scaling back their office expansion plans, according to the latest findings from Tulane University’s 2021 Greater New Orleans Startup Report. The report, compiled by the Albert Lepage Center for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would allocate $25 million in federal money for New Jersey tourism

(The Center Square) – New Jersey lawmakers are considering a measure to allocate $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to help New Jersey’s tourism industry. Under A-5689/S-3830, $25 million from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund would be appropriated to the Department of State for the travel and tourism industry.
U.S. POLITICS
riverviewobserver.net

Hudson County Community College and New Jersey City University Selected for National Transfer Student Success Project

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and New Jersey City University (NJCU) have been selected to participate as a team in the Aspen Institute-American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) Transfer Student Success and Equity Intensive (TSSEI) Cohort. This prestigious Transfer Intensive is a one-year, privately funded initiative consisting of monthly sessions to support partnerships between community colleges and four-year universities in advancing practices and policies associated with improved, more equitable transfer student success. The sessions provide practical support in accelerating transform reform. Topics will include setting a bold transfer vision, defining long-term goals for transfer success and equity outcomes, identifying strategies to support seamless academic pathways to baccalaureate programs, and transforming culture. The program is supported through the Ascendium Education Philanthropy. “As always, we are very proud to partner with NJCU, and to have been chosen as part of this nationally recognized initiative,” said Dr. Christopher Reber, President of HCCC. “We thank the Aspen Institute and AASCU for their leadership in providing more equitable educational opportunities for the men and women of our community. The deeply rooted HCCC-NJCU partnership has been beneficial to thousands of students, and this initiative is testimony to the importance of our alliance.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
upbeacon.com

UP among dozens of colleges, universities seeking a new president

Tom Arndorfer, Chair of the Board of Regents, anticipates the Board of Regents naming UP’s 21st president in the spring. UP is among many colleges and universities looking for a president, and now UP is on to the next step by hiring an executive search firm to screen and recruit candidates.
PORTLAND, OR
WLKY.com

Kentucky State University leaders ask lawmakers for $23 million: 'In serious trouble'

FRANKFORT, Ky. — There's a lot to talk going on Kentucky State University's campus right now – for starters, the football team's 7-4 season and this week's transition to online classes, a proactive move to stop the winter spread of COVID-19. There's also the recent resignation of the historically Black university's president and the financial woes he left in his wake.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Land Line Media

New Jersey bill would aid state collect unpaid tolls

A New Jersey Assembly bill would make it easier for the state to recover millions in unpaid tolls annually. The Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee has voted to advance a bill to establish reciprocity agreements with states to allow New Jersey to recoup lost revenue from nonpaying out-of-state drivers.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s six food banks set to receive millions in aid

Some good news for New Jersey food banks. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will distribute $10 million from the American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds to emergency feeding organizations throughout the state, said Secretary Douglas Fisher. The amount given to each of the six operations is based on...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy