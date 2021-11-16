Motorcyclist dead following crash Monday night

The driver and two children in an SUV that hit a motorcycle in Greenville County Monday night are in the hospital, the motorbike rider is dead. The Highway Patrol says the Ford Explorer made a left turn in front of motorcycle on Highway 417 at Howard Drive.

The driver and two children in the SUV were injured. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident shortly after 10:00 p.m. Troopers say the SUV driver will be charged with failure-to-yield-right-of-way. ​The Highway Patrol did not release the identity of the deceased.