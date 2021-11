Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the vacant USC job, but the Trojans may have to look elsewhere. John Brice of FootballScoop.com reported on Sunday that Fickell is expected to be “prominently featured” in USC’s coaching search. However, the Bearcats coach has no connections to the West Coast and has not expressed much interest in the Trojans job.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO