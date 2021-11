As we get closer to Thanksgiving, many are finalizing guest lists and dinner menus. However, another subset of Americans are feeling called to acknowledge the real history behind this holiday, the one that doesn't involve the pilgrims and Native Americans peacefully sharing a feast. One way to acknowledge all that Columbus and his settlers did upon arriving in America is to learn which Native American land you live on, and this native land map is a good place to start.

