Writing Lab

By Cameron Alagna
prospectusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether your struggling with homework, working on a job application, need help writing a scholarship...

www.prospectusnews.com

Taos News

A few tips on essay writing

The personal essay, whether for admission to a postsecondary program or for a scholarship, is a critical piece of the college application process. Chances are, if you don’t have to write a personal statement as part of your admission application, you will most likely need to write one when applying for scholarships. While all parts of your application are important, such as transcripts, test scores, and resumes, paying careful attention to the essay is essential for a successful application. For many applicants, the essay can make or break acceptance to a school or receiving a scholarship.
EDUCATION
theasburycollegian.com

The vitality of creative writing

This past summer, I made a short stop at my old community college’s parking lot H. This isn’t the first time that I’ve done this ritualistic practice in the past three years. I sit in my car and desperately wait for a dark gray Toyota Camry with a Delaware license plate to pull up, accompanied by a familiar and comforting “I’m not going to make it through Psychology today, Madi” glance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Penn

Writing Center helps students improve their writing

On Nov. 11, as part of 90 minutes with the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement (MSCLE), there was an event hosted by the Writing Center. The Writing Center has three locations: Eicher Hall, the Stapleton Library and through online services. On MyIUP, there is a Writing Center link where students can schedule an appointment.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Newswise

Teaching fungi how to write

Newswise — Fine black lines spread elegantly across the clock face made from pale, fine-grained timber of ash, beech and maple. Although this intricate pattern evokes a picture of serenity, it is actually the result of a vigorous struggle. The lines mark boundaries where different cultures of fungi have clashed and fought for territory and resources in the wood. By drawing up their opponent, the fine threads of the fungal community not only protect their colony, but also prevent bacteria and insects from entering their domain. Moreover, this defense strategy ensures an ideal amount of moisture in the wooden habitat, allowing the fungus to thrive.
WILDLIFE
knightcrier.org

There is ‘Moore’ to writing than words

To some writing students, advice from a professional author is something they will never forget. English 101 teacher Mrs. Elizabeth Weizer hosted New York Times Best Selling Author Liz Moore via Zoom this past Thursday to speak about her book, Long Bright River for multiple classes of students as well as some teachers and administrators who wanted to listen in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mining Journal

Writing contest entries sought

MARQUETTE — The Dandelion Cottage Young Writers Contest, organized by the Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association, is now open to short story submissions by students in the U.P. The contest is accepting submissions from students of fifth to 12th grades who attend or are being home-schooled in a U.P....
MARQUETTE, MI
collegianonline.com

Lab earns provisional accreditation

Bob Jones University’s nursing simulation lab recently received provisional accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. This provisional accreditation lasts for two years, after which the nursing program intends to apply for full accreditation. “It’s a stamp of approval, if you will, that the way the simulation is being...
HuffingtonPost

How To Write A Resignation Email

More of us are saying goodbye to our jobs. In September, more than 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs, setting a new record high, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Once you decide to leave your job, the next step is how. Quitting can be...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
funcheap.com

Environmental Writing Workshop

Join the Environmental Volunteers and teen author Sophia Qin for a virtual creative writing workshop for aspiring teen writers. Using examples from Sophia’s own published book, Becoming Earth 2.0, participants will learn how they can advocate for the environment through writing. This workshop will explore how the setting, characters, and conflict of a nonfiction story can help address environmental issues and inspire readers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
atsu.edu

Sage Research Methods for writing

Sage Research Methods is an online platform containing numerous eBooks, videos, encyclopedias, and other useful tools on the entire research life cycle. The Methods Map introduces people to research terms, shows how terms are related, provides definitions of key concepts, and allows you to discover content relevant to your research methods.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
prospectusnews.com

Career center conversations

The semester is ending. Grades almost final. What is the next step? When it comes to planning for the next semester and after, Parkland has the best resources. It’s National Career Development Month, often under appreciated but never forgotten, especially not by Parkland’s Career Counselor, Brennon Hightower. Throughout the month Hightower has and will continue to have easy meet and greets with students in the Student Union (U-wing) to jump-start conversations on their career endeavors. There are only two more chances to meet with her here, from 10 am to 12 pm Monday, November 15th, and from 12 pm to 2 pm Tuesday the 23rd. Creating that conversation with Hightower, if only for 15 minutes will be worth it. If you cannot find the time in those two days, don’t fret, she’s still available. Hightower’s office is in Room U279, where most students will have visited before for academic counseling so they could sign up for their classes. She accepts walk-ins, but due to the semester’s ending approaching, making an appointment might be better.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

How Children Learn to Write

Long before children enter a formal education setting, they are developing the skills that lay the foundation for learning to write. From fine motor skills to the complexities of vocabulary and sentence structure, it takes years for children to fully hone their writing technique. And while all children develop at their own speed, education experts say that writing milestones can be expected based on a child’s age.
KIDS
Jennifer Bonn

Finding inspiration to write

I am often asked where I find my ideas to write, and what do I do when I have writer’s block. My problem is I never have writer’s block. I have so many ideas swirling around in my head that I write them all down and check each one off as I finish it. Writing for me is a lot like reading, I am constantly being distracted by something new, so I have a stack of books and ideas waiting for me. Ideas come to me constantly and in many different forms. They often come when I am running or driving because those are quiet moments when I can let my run free. Here are some ways that I would suggest for finding ideas.
cowtx.org

NANOWRIMO write-ins

Come and find a space to settle in at the library and write for National Novel Writing Month! Every Monday night in November. Light refreshments will be provided while supplies last. All ages welcome!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mixmag.net

​Theo Nasa in The Lab LDN

The Lab LDN is Mixmag and Coors’ weekly live event where we showcase the finest DJs direct from our world-famous office party. On Friday, November 19, we’re excited to showcase Theo Nasa. Sign up for guestlist here. South London’s Theo Nasa steps into The Lab this week to celebrate the...
ENTERTAINMENT
nurseryworld.co.uk

Curriculum - In focus… ready to write

Physical Development is one of the Prime Areas of learning in the Early Years Foundation Stage. Without a solid foundation of good gross and fine motor control and a variety of experiences moving in different ways, children will struggle with many areas of learning, including pre-writing skills. Developing practice which...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Career-based classes keep students more engaged

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Taking a STEM-related career and technical education course in high school makes low-income students more engaged in school than those who don’t take such a course. This is what education scholars Michael Gottfried, Daniel Klasik and I found in our study using survey data from nearly 20,000 high school students across the country. We found that career and technical education courses related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics were linked with higher engagement in the 11th grade for low-income students. This finding held after taking key student and school...
EDUCATION
lancerfeed.press

Finding the write words

Every year, I Love to Write Day falls on Nov. 15, celebrating writing as a piece of human life and self-expression. For some students, writing is an important part of their life. When writing stories, senior Ava Austriaco focuses on the fantasy genre, but her main focus is on music....
BOOKS & LITERATURE

