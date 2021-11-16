Dying Light 2 is fun, frantic and reassuringly familiar

2015’s Dying Light still manages to hook audiences, and the development team still delivers. The game is still completely supported, and over the years Techland has continued to drop plenty of DLC and free updates to the title. Fans were understandably upset and frustrated when the game was delayed back in September, originally planned for a 2021 launch–though a little more polish is never a bad thing. Now three months away from launch, we’re getting a better look at what the world of Dying Light 2 will look like on a grander scale, as the preview embargo for the title has finally been lifted. Get ready for a more open-world RPG experience, though all the combat players loved in the first game is still very much present.

