Video Games

Dying Light 2 is fun, frantic and reassuringly familiar

By Vic Hood
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing quite like chopping up a zombi- sorry, Infected, with a machete. I’m not quite sure if the glee comes from my recent aversion to (cough) viruses or if it’s simply the satisfaction of lopping the head off of a creature in a hazmat suit. But, it feels cathartic in...

www.techradar.com

noobfeed.com

Check Out Real Life Dying Light 2 Parkour

One of the most defining elements of the original Dying Light was the movement system. Capturing the momentum of parkour the sequel is improving on these elements and recently Techland teamed up with parkour experts STORROR to showcase the moves in real life. The video is insane, highlighting some incredible...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Loads of New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Leaps Online

If you've been yearning for new Dying Light 2 gameplay videos, then today is your lucky day. Loads of previews for the upcoming open world title have just been published, and there's a huge amount of footage to pick through. As expected, it all looks very similar to the original...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Dying Light 2 Stay Human | New Gameplay Today

Few games have captured the imagination quite like Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Developer Techland's ambitious open-world title has the potential to wow players with meaningful choices, a beautiful space to cause chaos, and satisfying zombie slaying. While Dying Light 2 has stayed in the shadows for the majority of the last few years, today, we're giving you a new look into this undead nightmare.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Dying Light 2 hands-on: Leaping, gliding, surviving

After a few hours with Dying Light 2, we’ve seen some new heights, but still have a few questions. The world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human isn’t quite the usual zombie post-apocalypse. Most zombie worlds involve survivors moving from place to place, holing up in whatever building might provide a moment’s refuge from roaming zombie hordes. But in a hands-on with Dying Light 2, we got to see the City for all it entails: a struggle not just for survival, but also to decide who gets to build over the rubble.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Soundtrack Available for Pre-order

Polish developer Techland, in collaboration with composer Olivier Derivière (Streets of Rage 4, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr) and Black Screen Records, will be releasing a special vinyl edition of the Dying Light 2 Stay Human soundtrack. The soundtrack will be released on two vinyl records that reflect the features of the game, story, and world, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the sounds of the dark, post-apocalyptic world of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dying Light 2: Our First Hands-On Preview

We got to play four hours worth of a PC build of Dying Light 2. Check out our full preview for our thoughts and impressions on the game's new day night cycle, its distinctive open world, and the addition of choices and consequence that affect both the story and your gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

Pre-Order For ‘Dying Light 2’ Score on Vinyl And CD Now Available

Techland has devoted multiple episodes of its “Dying 2 Know” series to Olivier Derivière’s score for the upcoming Dying Light 2, and now you can finally pre-order the score for yourself. The score will hit shelves in vinyl and CD on February 11, 2022, one week after Dying Light 2’s launch.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Preview: Dying Light 2: Stay Human Is A Land Of The Living In Spite Of The Dead

As I'm bashing my axe against this enemy's face, the adrenaline of combat races through me. I want to take this monster out and make the already brutal world of Dying Light 2: Stay Human a safer place. There are others like the one in front of me to deal with, but as long as I concentrate and don't get overwhelmed, I should be victorious.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dying Light 2 Gameplay Footage Highlights Open World

2015’s Dying Light still manages to hook audiences, and the development team still delivers. The game is still completely supported, and over the years Techland has continued to drop plenty of DLC and free updates to the title. Fans were understandably upset and frustrated when the game was delayed back in September, originally planned for a 2021 launch–though a little more polish is never a bad thing. Now three months away from launch, we’re getting a better look at what the world of Dying Light 2 will look like on a grander scale, as the preview embargo for the title has finally been lifted. Get ready for a more open-world RPG experience, though all the combat players loved in the first game is still very much present.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Dying Light 2 brings Techland's open world formula alive

Dying Light was a funny old game. Mostly passed over by indifferent critics, it went on to pick up a considerable following who were more forward in their praise - chief among them being none other than the legend Fumito Ueda, a man of impeccable taste who in naming it his game of 2015 always made me curious to go back for more. I only ever briefly sampled Techland's parkour-infused follow-up to Dead Island, enjoying its cornball combat and open world full of athletic opportunities for half a dozen hours before moving on to pastures new.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ developer hints at future co-op class system

Techland has teased a future co-operative class system for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. In a new interview with PC Gamer, Lead Designer on Dying Light 2 Tymon Smektała discussed the possibility of future character classes for co-op, with Wes Felton of PC Gamer using Borderlands as an example with character-specific roles, loot, and RPG systems.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Dying Light 2 gives its unique parkour a bigger, better city

The first Dying Light largely executed on its novel approach to the zombie genre — survive the horde with parkour and melee, ambitiously presented as a first-person experience — while coming up short in some of the supporting elements. In this way, it was a bit like the sports video games I routinely review, something that had a solid gameplay base, but maybe a drooping career mode that didn’t sustain much interest.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Dying Light 2 is shaping up to be the next great character-driven RPG

As I sat down to play Dying Light 2 a few weeks ago, I wasn’t quite sure what I was in for. A game that is releasing seven years after the original, and one that has been marred by delays, I could have been in for a meaty, exciting sequel to Dying Light or a messy game with no real focus.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Flood of Gameplay Videos From Dying Light 2

A lot of new gameplay footage from Dying Light 2 has surfaced online, and this time we get a better look at the gameplay in Techland's upcoming work. The web is overflowing with gameplay footage from the upcoming Dying Light 2 from Techland. We can finally take a closer look at the visuals, new mechanics, and improved parkour system. The published videos suggest that we will get more of the same.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

‘Zero’ Chance of Dying Light 2 Being Delayed Again, Says Techland

PlayStation LifeStyle’s Chandler Wood mentioned in his recent hands-on preview of Dying Light 2: Stay Human that despite delays and development snafus, he feels pretty confident about the game’s February 2022 release. Those who are worried about yet another delay can rest assured that there is “zero” chance Dying Light 2 will be delayed again. At least that’s what developer Techland told MP1st in a new interview.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Will Have Thousands of Possible World Variations

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a game we’ve been waiting to get our hands on for a long time now. Years after its initial reveal, we know that the development team over at Techland has plans to get Dying Light’s sequel into the marketplace this upcoming year. However, new details are still surfacing online as we continue to get closer to the video game’s release date.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Dying Light Platinum Edition Review – Surviving Another Long Night

Dying Light is one of those games that I turn on and get lost in for hours. Dodging zombies, hopping from roof to roof, and surviving the night was expertly executed in its initial release in 2015. As surprised as I was that I’d still be playing this game in 2021, I was even more surprised that I would be playing it on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES

