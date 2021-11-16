ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Shadow IT - friend or foe?

By Francis Dinha
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShadow IT - it’s the bane of every IT and IS department, especially within the enterprise. Workers downloading “not yet” approved or sanctioned applications, many of them cloud based, to work remotely, is a trend that has been ongoing for the past decade but has accelerated greatly since the pandemic hit...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams update will make your life harder, but for good reason

Microsoft is set to roll out an update for collaboration platform Teams that will add a layer of friction to using third-party app integrations, but for good reason. According to a new entry in the company’s product roadmap, Microsoft Teams users will soon have to manage permissions manually for each third-party app they want to use via the web client.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft surprises developers with special Windows 11 VMs

Microsoft has quietly rolled out new Windows 11 Enterprise VMs designed to help developers build apps and services for the company’s new operating system (OS). The download appeared recently on a web page that originally hosted Windows 10 development environments. Strangely, the title of the page remains unchanged, despite the fact Windows 10 VMs are no longer available.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Improving security knowledge while deploying IPv6

It’s safe to say that the move to IPv6 has been a major focus for the Internet community for some time now. The supply of IPv4 addresses was exhausted in 2019, so that milestone is now a matter for the history books. With the rates of IPv6 deployment increasing across the world, it looks as though real headway is finally being made – in fact, IPv6 is even said to be growing faster than IPv4 did, driven in great part by the growth of IoT enabled devices and smart homes.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Startup#Network Security#Friend Or Foe#Product Positioning#Openvpn
TechRadar

Keap review

Keap adds impressive email marketing and payment functionality to its core CRM, with overall ease of use, but may deter small businesses with limited reporting and steep price points. Keap delivers an integrated sales and marketing CRM suite including contact management, email marketing, and payment capabilities. Your business needs one...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AWS is making a major commitment to Linux

Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has put out a preview of its custom Amazon Linux distro (AL2022), while committing to refreshing the distro every two years. Amazon Linux is popular with AWS users for its tight integration with AWS tools, and no license costs. The service also...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

This dangerous Windows zero-day lets you instantly become an admin

Cybersecurity researchers have publicly disclosed an exploit for a new Windows zero-day local privilege elevation vulnerability that gives admin privileges in Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server releases. Exploiting this bug, threat actors with access to a limited Standard user account on a vulnerable Windows installation can elevate to...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

AI software market set to reach new heights next year

The world looks set to spend more on artificial intelligence-powered software in 2022, propelling the entire AI industry to new heights, new Gartner figures have claimed, although this success will depend on the AI maturity of organizations involved. The analysts firm estimates total AI software revenue for 2022 could reach...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Get 75% off this 500GB lifetime cloud storage deal

When we used to carry around flash drives, our files were always in danger of getting lost or landing in the wrong hands. Thankfully, cloud storage solved this problem for us. Now available with numerous options, we can store our files and be able to download/access them from any device, in any location.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Windows 11 update fixes embarrassing Kaspersky bug

If you've updated to Windows 11 and are having trouble running antivirus software from Kaspersky, you're in luck as Microsoft has released a new build of its operating system that contains a fix for the issue. Windows 11 Build 22000.348 is now available to download for Windows Insiders on the...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Heart Internet web hosting review

Heart Internet is a fine web hosting provider from the UK offering a broad range of solutions aimed at newcomers and webmasters alike, with a focus on its home market. Besides being stingy with the entry-level plans and not standing out among its competitors in general, there are no significant deal-breakers with this host, so you can give it a spin with a clear conscience.
INTERNET
959theriver.com

Apple Computers Holding Their Own In Value Over Time.

So I’ve been a Mac guy for quite a while. A friend who was my go to tech person was a Mac person and I sort evolved from that. Also my son Jeff worked for Apple for about 12 or 13 years. So there’s a family connection too! Their products are pricey but very sound and well protected against outside invasions. I’ve seen Mac computers advertised for under $300.00 and MacBooks starting at just over $500.00. The pricing certainly does go up from there. So when you think about how much the original Mac computer sold for, they really have held their pricing. The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. Bought at an auction I guess it must be the nostalgia that would make someone spend that kind of money for an old, yet working computer. I wonder if they get dial-up with that?
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Friend or foe: Do online recommender tools really improve decision making?

Artificial intelligence (AI) recommender tools are widely used by industries such as e-commerce, media, banking and utilities. The tool's algorithm uses website visitors' past online activity and other data, both implicit and explicit, to predict what that visitor would like to view or buy next, and then presents those options to them. This can be highly beneficial; for example, for customers, the recommender can save them time by suggesting options tailored to their tastes and needs. While, for companies, it can encourage consumers to spend more via their website and increase customer loyalty: in the case of streaming giant Netflix, it's estimated that its recommendation engine generates $1 billion annually.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Redmi K50 Gaming series specifications and launch timeframe tipped

Redmi K-series that debuted over two years back intending to take on the competitors has been doing well among the users who want to have extra without spending heftily. Xiaomi-owned subsidiary that has so far refreshed its K-lineup with some viable contenders is now reportedly ready to write a new chapter with its upcoming Redmi K50 series as well.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

What is Salesforce Lightning?

Salesforce Lightning is the latest iteration of the well-known cloud-based CRM software from Salesforce. It features new and advanced functionalities and an updated, easy-to-use user interface. What does Salesforce Lightning do?. Organizations can customize their Lightning interface according to their company branding, including building custom themes, logos, and colors. Lightning...
SOFTWARE
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

The best laptops you can buy at Walmart this holiday

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and for many of us, that means it’s time to buy gifts. Whether it’s for yourself or as a gift to a loved one, buying a fancy new laptop is something many will do, and we’re here to help. We’ve already rounded up some of the best laptops you can buy in general, and you can also narrow it down to the best 15-inch laptops if that’s your preferred size. But many of us are limited to or prefer buying at a specific retailer, and not every model is going to be available everywhere. If you’re interested in finding the best laptops at Walmart, this article is for you.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy