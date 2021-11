Investment thesis: Embedded operating leverage to drive low 20s EPS growth over the next cycle. We see Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as the best-in-class technology company, with a leadership position across a multiple-sectors such as Search Advertising and Social Media fronted by its YouTube offering. We see it benefit from ~21% EPS CAGR over the next three-year cycle driven by 15% revenue growth and embedded operating leverage. Google's EPS growth to primarily benefit from the break-even in its Cloud business in 2022-2023. We see its Search business benefitting from ongoing monetization through ML and AI driven product improvements and introduction of new ad products in its YouTube's Connected TV (NYSE:CTV) business.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO