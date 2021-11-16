ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joaquin Phoenix Is No Longer Scared by Interviews, Thanks to ‘C’mon C’mon’

By Eric Kohn
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5D7T_0cyIw4Fs00

It’s hard to imagine an actor with more disdain for the interview process than Joaquin Phoenix . Over the years, Phoenix’s awkward responses to questions from interviews have practically become an extension of his uneasy screen persona. In 2019, he walked out of an interview for “Joker” when asked about whether the movie incited violence, and when another reporter asked him about preparing for the role a few months later, he said it was “old news.”

In 2014, he confessed during an Esquire profile that while he didn’t hate doing press, he certainly doesn’t like it, likening himself to “a bratty kid who doesn’t want to take a shower.” Phoenix’s discomfort with the process has become so tied to his persona that he even spoofed it himself with a prankish appearance on “Late Night With David Letterman,” in a bit that ended up being part of the mockumentary “I’m Still Here.”

Phoenix may be in on the joke, but he’s not laughing. For all the attention paid to his cringe-inducing media shenanigans, few have looked into the root cause of his discontent. And with his latest role, “C’mon C’mon,” Phoenix got the chance to explore the topic himself. The latest sensitive character study from “20th Century Women” director Mike Mills , “C’mon C’mon” stars Phoenix as radio journalist Johnny, who bonds with his nephew Jesse (Woody Norman) as they travel across the country.

In the movie’s opening passage and several other points throughout, Johnny is seen alongside his colleague Roxanne (played by real-life “Radiolab” correspondent Molly Webster) interviewing a diverse assemblage of children around the country about their aspirations for the future. Mills tasked Phoenix with conducting these unscripted interviews, forcing a man who infamously resents being the subject of such conversations to figure out how to perpetuate them instead.

The experience provided Phoenix with the opportunity to contemplate how his exposure to interviews as a child actor traumatized him early on, and led him to a greater appreciation for the challenging nature of the job. While visiting New York for the New York Film Festival premiere of “C’mon C’mon,” Phoenix and Mills sat down with IndieWire to discuss that journey. These are edited excerpts from that conversation.

MIKE MILLS: I feel generally like journalists in the entertainment space aren’t treated so hot. You have a few minutes for an interview. Your job isn’t fully respected by this system.

JOAQUIN PHOENIX: I am actually surprised at how many entertainment journalists I’ve met who are dicks, because I feel like there’s such a responsibility to it. I’ve always leaned toward protection. When I was a kid — and even as an adult — some of the questions I was asked in interviews really shocked me. I don’t know how you can be in that position of power and abuse it in that way.

MILLS: What we were doing was different. We were talking to these sweet kids who aren’t in the industry and trying to be conscious of that.

PHOENIX: Early on, I worked with Molly Webster, and she just had such a natural, intuitive way of talking to people. That was really nice to see. I had this list of questions that Mills gave me, so I was nervous. You ask one question, then you have to ask the next one. But she just had this fucking flow. I was like, “Oh! I get it!” I never got there, but I understood that was possible. It was weird.

MILLS: Shooting movies can be so oppressive and entitled. It’s toxic. But this was a gentler thing.

PHOENIX: Right. When you’re a kid, you get asked all sorts of weird shit. How much money you make, do you feel like you’re missing out on your time as a kid, whatever fucking shit they say. Maybe it’s not so much the question as the agenda behind it. There’s the genuine curiosity of asking a question in conversation versus trying to elicit a response. I think maybe that’s the difference. It’s difficult for journalists. When you have, like, 20 minutes for an interview and beforehand they warn you, “He’s very uncomfortable.” And you have to deal with that shit before you even come into the room.

I suppose the art in some ways is being aware of those things and not letting that cloud your genuine curiosity about people. In this case, I went into an environment with some knowledge of it and was nervous about that. I didn’t want to make this one kid whose father was in jail uncomfortable. How do I ask about his life? I felt a little bit bad that I’m aware of something personal about him that he didn’t tell me. I knew I had to get to this genuine place. I think some people are good at that. Then you can put away all the publicists and the whole thing where they might be like, “Go to this hotel room. He’s vegan, so be careful!” I don’t fucking know.

MILLS: This film came from being a dad and my relationship to my kid, and talking about crazy shit with a little person who can wallop your brain. I wanted that utter intimacy and then throw them out in the world. I kept seeing the big figure and the little figure out in the streets — and then a sea of kids around them. It’s like a psychological setting. Joaquin was a very involved uncle when I met him and a very involved human person.

PHOENIX: Me and Mills met each other and just started talking. We talked about things that were very clearly related to the film and then things that didn’t seem like they were related, but we drew inspiration from them. I kept wanting to have those conversations. Sometimes we pointedly tried to find things, look over books, talk about hairstyles, clothes, wardrobe, shoes. We went everywhere, from fucking Studs Terkel to steampunk. Here’s somebody who’s a part of this world in a big way and has had this very rich life where he’s met and interacted with a whole host of people. And yet his life has become small in some ways. His contact with his family is diminished. Subconsciously, without even knowing it, we were developing this character who had this vast experience and it shaped him. He was desperately searching for this connection beyond himself. We just talked about all of these possibilities and slowly this thing started developing.

MILLS: Kaari Pitkin, who produced “Radio Rookies” for NPR, helped us out. She obviously had a lot of experience from her own show on WNYC and knew where needed to go. We’d say, “We’re going to the Lower East Side — can you find a group of kids, or a school?” She found us a school in New Orleans, another in Detroit, and another one downtown New York. There’s only one kid we shot who didn’t wind up in the film. Each interview was like an hour. So I’d like to do a thing that’s just all the interviews with the kids. It was a lot.

PHOENIX: I learned that there’s a very clear, obvious line in terms of what is a decent thing to do and how to get into a conversation with somebody in a considerate way while getting something out of it. I was struck by how many people I’ve interacted with who did not seem to care about that line, and perhaps even seemed to take joy in crossing it. Obviously, it was a big difference here because I was working with kids. I was worried about whether that was OK. I never wanted to push anybody. But I was surprised how desperate they were to be heard and be respected — to be asked a question not as an adult asking a child, as I had been, but in a way that was genuinely curious. I tried to live in that space.

Then I was just so moved by them. These kids would express their feelings, hopes, and dreams in the most honest way; then we would do a scene and it’d be like, “Well, there’s a very clear barometer of what’s honest and what isn’t.”

MILLS: We finished shooting this movie in January 2020. When the pandemic started, this all felt very inconsequential, like the soldier who’s still in the jungle and doesn’t know the war’s over but is still just hacking away. I was editing alone through Evercast remotely for nine months. That was really trippy.

PHOENIX: What’s wrong with that? Get the fuck out of here! Creativity is never fucking small.

MILLS: OK, but I felt very alone during the pandemic. I was wondering what the fuck was going to happen to this movie. It was like I was on the moon on a solo mission.

PHOENIX: I didn’t work much during the pandemic. I only worked this past summer. And it was the same as it’s always been.

A24 releases “C’mon C’mon” on November 20.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘C’mon C’mon’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Leads Mike Mills’ Latest in Gorgeous Black and White

A24 has released the official trailer for “C’mon, C’mon,” the latest feature from Mike Mills, who has proven himself a master of stories about everyday heartbreaks of the human condition in films like “Beginners” and “20th Century Women.” Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffman in an elegant black and white framing, “C’mon C’mon” follows a man forging a connection with his eccentric nephew following his mother’s death. The first trailer will no doubt appeal to fans of Mills’ brand of moody humanism, as well as those with a penchant for heartfelt stories about children and adults. In his review out of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Finale and Cancel Culture: ‘It’s the New Sport’

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “The Morning Show” Season 2, Episode 10, “Fever.”] “The Morning Show” has come a long way in two seasons. The Apple TV+ series begins by exposing Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) as a sexual predator, ousting the longtime anchor from his position next to co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and sending the show’s parent company into a tailspin. Investigations are launched. A toxic culture is uncovered. Replacement anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) helps Alex divulge their findings live, on-air, in order to kickstart the rebuild by any means necessary. The sins of the past,...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Wesley Snipes’ Advice to ‘Blade’ Star Mahershala Ali: ‘Try Not to Get Hurt’

Wesley Snipes made the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favorite vampire slayer an iconic comic character in three “Blade” films between 1998 and 2004. Next up to assume the position is two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in an upcoming Marvel Studios film directed by “Mogul Mowgli” filmmaker Bassam Tariq. Naturally, during press duties for his new Netflix miniseries “True Story,” Snipes has fielded questions about the future of “Blade,” and in an interview with Yahoo! Movies (via JoBlo.com), Snipes revealed the advice he gave to Ali once the latter was cast. “We spoke. We shared that the issue of him being cast...
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘C’mon C’mon’ Trailer Shows the Family Dynamics of Joaquin Phoenix’s Latest Film

The latest trailer for A24’s C’mon C’mon from writer-director Mike Mills and starring Joaquin Phoenix has been released, which showcases the film’s familial dynamics. Central to the trailer is the bond between Phoenix’s Johnny, his nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), and Johnny’s sister and Jesse’s mother, Viv (Gaby Hoffman). The trailer features Phoenix talking about imagining the future, how families will change, how the city will change, and what that future will be like, all while “Claire de Lune” plays underneath, as we see the gorgeous black-and-white cinematography from Robbie Ryan. C’mon C’mon also stars Molly Webster and Jaboukie Young-White.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
flickeringmyth.com

A24 releases new trailer for C’mon C’mon starring Joaquin Phoenix

With a little over a week to go until C’mon C’mon arrives in cinemas, A24 has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming drama. Written and directed by Mike Mills, the film follows radio journalist Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) as he embarks on a cross-county trip with his young nephew (Woody Norman); watch it here…
MOVIES
Vulture

C’mon C’mon Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Isn’t a Very Good Babysitter

Joaquin Phoenix is in rumination mode in the trailer for C’mon C’mon. “What will stay with you and what will you forget?” he muses over lyrical black-and-white cinematography of city life, trees, and homey interior scenes. Phoenix plays Johnny, a man charged with taking care of his young mop-headed nephew on a cross-country trip. Gaby Hoffmann plays his troubled sister in the film, written and directed by Mike Mills, continuing the themes of family and the relationships between adults and children as explored in Beginners and 20th Century Women. It’s nice to see Phoenix playing just kind of a guy, and he seems to have a capable scene partner in young actor Woody Norman. “What makes you happy?” Phoenix asks in the trailer. “Knowing that Jaboukie Young-White is in this,” we answer. C’mon C’mon is in theaters November 19 …
MOVIES
Journal & Topics

Phoenix Rises In ‘C’mon, C’mon’

“C’mon, C’mon” (108 mins, Rated R for thematic elements and language). 8 out of 10. Being shot in monochrome black & white in a boxy aspect-ratio, your immediate thought is that “C’mon, C’mon” is going to be a comical character-driven think-piece. Well, that assumption is partially wrong as it’s more serious-minded than you might have guessed, focusing on an estranged, odd relationship that slowly builds love and trust between a middle-aged man and his precocious 9-year-old nephew. This being only his fourth film, writer-director Mike Mills has indeed delivered a tender, sensitive drama that, if anything, examines the narrow gap that can exist between adults and children. From that broad-based perspective, “C’mon, C’mon” serves up a series of thought-provoking “what if” scenarios worth exploring.
PHOENIX, IL
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘C’mon C’mon’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Is An Imperfect Caretaker In Mike Mills’ Acclaimed Family Dramedy

Mike Mills is back, and look, this is his time. His previous films, Beginners and 20th Century Women, both funny, hearbreaking films about the relationship between adults and their children, were showered with accolades. And the same looks to be the case for C’mon C’mon which has been earning raves everywhere including from our own reviewer, Cortland.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Mon C Mon#Radiolab
IGN

C'mon C'mon Review

C'mon C'mon debuts in theaters on Nov. 19. It’s rare for a quote-unquote adult film to genuinely value the perspective of young children, but that’s exactly what Mike Mills’ sensational C’mon C’mon does, even if its premise initially feels just a little too convenient. Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, a radio journalist interviewing young people throughout various U.S. cities asking a question most broad: “What do you think the future is going to be like?”
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Sound and Color: A24's 'C'Mon C'Mon' Staring Joaquin Phoenix Shows Us Communication is the Only Reality

There are very few things we are born knowing. When we are born we can't walk, speak, or care for ourselves. These are all things that we have to learn. As we grow through life, traveling farther and farther away from this unknowing, we forget that it ever existed. We forget there was a time we couldn't think critically or get ourselves where we needed to go: when we were fully subject to the whims of the adults in our lives. We forget that when you are an unknowing, clean, blank canvas of a person, every splash, suggestion, and thought of paint makes an impact. The mind of a child is that kind of clean canvas. Children use their senses to navigate what is to them a new world. Every word out of an adult's mouth has the power to shape the rest of a child's life for when there is nothing to contextualize a comment, it stands alone a colossus within the confines of their limited experiences. It's terrifyingly beautiful and shockingly powerful.
MOVIES
Deadline

Writer-Director Mike Mills Taps Into Experience Of Parenthood For ‘C’mon C’mon’ – The Contenders L.A.

As with his past features Beginners and 20th Century Women, writer-director Mike Mills focused his latest effort, C’mon C’mon, on family—this time honing in not on his relationship with his father or mother, but instead on that between an adult and a child. “The story, the heart of it came from me having a kid, and living with my kid, and experiencing the world with them,” Mills said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles even, “and having someone need you so fully. It’s so intimate, being a parent.” In the A24 pic, Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, a radio journalist whose latest...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
worldofreel.com

‘C’mon C’mon’: New Wave-esque Statement From Mike Mills is Shapeless; Phoenix Miscast

In “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays radio journalist Johnny, a documentary filmmaker whose sister (Gaby Hoffman) asks him to care for her 8-year-old son, Jesse (Woody Norman). Vic is trying to tend to the child’s father, who’s suffering from bipolar disorder. Johnny and Jesse both end up travelling cross-country doing interviews for a news piece he’s working on and, in the process, aw shucks, form a special connection.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Thrillist

How New Orleans Enchanted 'C'mon C'mon' Director Mike Mills

Beginners and 20th Century Women director Mike Mills' latest,C'mon C'mon, is something of a travelogue. The black-and-white film charts Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), an Ira Glass-type radio host, who starts to care for the son of his estranged sister, Viv (Gaby Hoffmann), while she is taking care of the kid's troubled father. Johnny's nephew, Jesse (the wonderful Woody Norman), is a savvy and charmingly weird child who likes to pretend he's an orphan and ask his real-life mother about her fake dead children.
SFGate

Review: In ‘C’mon C’mon,’ a plea to listen to the children

It’ll be a sad day for movies the moment Mike Mills stops finding family members to be inspired by. We got “Beginners” because of his father and “20th Century Women” because of his mother. And now, because of his child, we have “C’mon C’mon.”. Though perhaps not as wholly transcendent...
Mercury News

Mike Mills knows you’re afraid ‘C’mon C’mon’ will be schmaltzy

Mike Mills can’t stop crying. And you won’t either when watching the director and Berkeley native’s latest release, “C’mon C’mon,” opening Nov. 24 in theaters. Mills’ fourth full-length feature is poised to break hearts with its gentle, personal story about a sweet but clueless uncle (Joaquin Phoenix) bonding with his precious Los Angeles nephew (Woody Norman). It makes an ideal cinematic centerpiece for Thanksgiving.
MOVIES
Vulture

Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman Go ‘Blah, Blah, Blah’ in a C’mon C’mon Exclusive Clip

“Blah, blah, blah” is a powerful closing argument for children and adults alike, as evidenced in a clip from the new A24 film C’mon C’mon. In the film, soft-spoken journalist Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse (Woody Norman). The exclusive clip gives a sneak peak into the pseudo–dad and kid relationship. The two play some version of 21 questions and Johnny does a lot of avoiding, well, the questions. “Why are you alone?” young Jesse asks, to which his uncle responds with, “Who cares? Blah, blah, blah.” The young boy strikes again. “Did you tell my mom to leave my dad when he first got sick?” he asks. When Johnny replies with, “I told her to take care of herself,” it’s the young boy’s turn to go, “Blah, blah, blah.” The apple never falls too far from the tree. C’mon C’mon is out now in theaters, co-starring Gaby Hoffmann.
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy