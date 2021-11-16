ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former 'America's Top Model' Runner-Up Drops Suit Against Seacrest

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbkhX_0cyIvxJR00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A former ``America's Top Model'' runner-up who alleged she was filmed ``nearly naked'' without her consent for a ``Shahs of Sunset'' episode aired in 2017 dropped her lawsuit against Bravo, two of Ryan Seacrest's companies and one other production firm.

Lawyers for Kiara Belen filed a request for dismissal on Wednesday of the woman's case with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court ``with prejudice,'' meaning it cannot be revived later. The court papers did not state if a settlement was reached or if Belen was not pursuing the case for other reasons.

In June, a three-justice panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal affirmed a February 2019 decision by Court, who denied a defense motion to dismiss Kiara Belen's case. The motion was based on free-speech grounds. The only change in the unanimous ruling, written by Justice Maria Stratton, was to strike Belen's claim for negligent infliction of emotional distress. The justices found it was ``part and parcel of the negligence cause of action.''

Belen maintained she suffered emotional distress because of two allegedly unauthorized images of her used during the ``Hava Nagila, Hava Tequila'' episode, which featured the show's Golnesa ``GG'' Gharachedaghi at an October 2016 LA Fashion Week runway show aired in July 2017.

``The show's sexual exploitation of Belen's body was extremely painful to her for two reasons,'' Stratton wrote. ``First, she had undergone years of therapy following a sexual assault in 2014. Upon seeing the episode, Belen became nauseous. Second Belen was four months pregnant at that time and her body was undergoing serious changes. She felt sickened that the show's producers exploited her pregnant body.''

Addressing Belen's claim for invasion of privacy, Stratton said Belen had shown a likelihood of prevailing on the cause of action.

``The footage of her nearly completely naked body (was) broadcast and exposed (her) to hundreds of thousands if not millions of people (she) didn't know, causing her severe emotional distress, sleepless nights, nausea, and requiring her to return to therapy,'' Stratton wrote.

Belen filed her suit in July 2019 against Bravo, Ryan Seacrest Productions LLC, Ryan Seacrest Enterprises Inc. and Truly Original LLC. According to the complaint, the first unauthorized use of Belen's likeness occurred during a scene in which she walked down a runway and is referred to as a bitch by one of the show's cast members.

In the second instance, Belen says she was filmed while changing in a private dressing area, exposing her ``nearly naked body to millions of views.''

The unwanted exposure came as Belen was a few months pregnant with her daughter and faced the challenge of dealing with her figure changing, leading to a period of ``great insecurity,'' according to her suit, which says Belen was left ``feeling completely violated.''

In their court papers, lawyers for Bravo, Seacrest and Truly Original said the filming and distribution of the ``Shahs of Sunset'' episode at issue is ``undeniably protected by the First Amendment.''

Belen was ``attempting to obtain a windfall arising from her fleeting inclusion in the background of single episode of the television series,'' according to the defense attorneys' court papers.

Alan Brooks, production manager for Truly Original, producers of the ``Hava Nagila, Hava Tequila'' episode, said in a sworn statement that an announcement was made to Belen and others in the room that an episode of the series was being filmed.

``At no point in time did any of the models, including plaintiff, request to not be filmed or express that they were uncomfortable with our presence in any way,'' Brooks said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
purewow.com

Ryan Seacrest’s Dance Moves on 'Live' Today Were...Interesting

It’s Friday, which means Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are celebrating the end of another successful week of Live with Kelly and Ryan. For today’s episode, Seacrest decided to try out some new moves and, well, they were interesting to say the least. The official Live IG account shared their...
THEATER & DANCE
purewow.com

Ryan Seacrest Was Joined By a Special Guest Co-Host for Today’s ‘Live’

It’s been four months since Ali Wentworth made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and we were starting to worry that she would never return. Luckily, today she did. On Monday, producers of the hit morning show started the week by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip on IG, which revealed that Wentworth was filling in for Kelly Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest on today’s installment. “Ryan and guest cohost @therealaliwentworth!” the post’s caption read.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares update from college as famous parents show support

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom to three children and recently became an empty nester when her youngest son Joaquin, 18, went off to college. While it's always a difficult time for parents when their children fly the nest, Joaquin has been keeping his social media followers – including his parents – updated with his progress so far, and it looks like he's doing incredibly well!
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Steve Burton Breaks Silence Amid 'General Hospital' Exit Rumors [Watch Video]

Steve Burton shared an update about his upcoming events amid rumors that he is leaving "General Hospital." Burton uploaded a video on Instagram Wednesday to invite his fans to his event in Syracuse on Dec. 10. He shot the short clip on the set of "General Hospital," as shown in the background. He was also wearing his character Jason Morgan's trademark black t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#The Models#The 2nd#District Court Of Appeal#Hava Tequila
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Begging Her To Put Differences Aside For Their Kids, But 'The Voice' Judge 'Isn't Ready To Play Nice': Source

Kelly Clarkson may have just released her Christmas album, but she’s hardly feeling jolly when it comes to her estranged ex, Brandon Blackstock. The music manager, 44, “is urging Kelly to put aside their differences and celebrate the holidays together with their kids [River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5],” spills a source. “But she has zero desire to be on civil terms with him and isn’t ready to play nice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy