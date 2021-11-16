‘Ordinary Joe’ 1×08 Review: “Reset”

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? After the one-week hiatus, is James Wolk and the rest of the cast back on the air?. Without further ado, let’s share some of the good news! You are going to have a chance to see a new episode of the series a little bit later tonight; unfortunately, though, it’s not going to be the happiest episode for Amy. In the Music Joe timeline she’s going to go through something devastating and because of that, it’s going to be up to Joe to help find her a way through it. Meanwhile, Cop Joe will be making some hard choices of his own alongside Amy. While these timelines are all different, in the end they find a way to make sense with one another. That’s a part of the magic of this show, and why we hope more people continue to find it.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO