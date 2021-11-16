ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ordinary Joe’ 1×08 Review: “Reset”

fangirlish.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few weeks, I have been missing. I have been fighting through some personal issues and fighting through blood clots in my lungs. I’ve been tired and weak and too afraid to break. Knowing that a new episode of Ordinary Joe was coming, I sat and watched...

fangirlish.com

TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘9-1-1’ 5×08 Review: “Defend in Place”

This week’s 9-1-1 was a tearjerker. “Defend in Place” focused on a devastating fire at the hospital which impacted several of our favorite characters. We also said goodbye to someone we’ve grown to love over the last five seasons. Let’s get started. At the beginning of “Defend in Place” we...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Ordinary Joe Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Joe manage to help Amy through her tough time?. On Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 8, things took a devastating turn when Amy suffered a devastating loss. Joe stepped up to the plate to help her through it, but realized there was more to the tale than he anticipated.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? All about season 1 episode 8

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? After the one-week hiatus, is James Wolk and the rest of the cast back on the air?. Without further ado, let’s share some of the good news! You are going to have a chance to see a new episode of the series a little bit later tonight; unfortunately, though, it’s not going to be the happiest episode for Amy. In the Music Joe timeline she’s going to go through something devastating and because of that, it’s going to be up to Joe to help find her a way through it. Meanwhile, Cop Joe will be making some hard choices of his own alongside Amy. While these timelines are all different, in the end they find a way to make sense with one another. That’s a part of the magic of this show, and why we hope more people continue to find it.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#New Level
fangirlish.com

‘FBI’ 4×07 Review: “Gone Baby Gone”

There is not an episode of FBI that airs where I am not amazed by how fast the story progresses, draws you in, and keeps you wondering what will happen next. The FBI franchise keeps getting better, week after week, leaving you cheering, crying, and all in for more. This...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ 7×06 Review: “Deus Ex Latrina”

Legends of Tomorrow 7×06 “Deus Ex Latrina” highlights two things that are a Legends trademark by now: emotional character-driven moments and unique pairings that come way out of the left field. The former lets us get to know a little more about the latest person to join the Legends while the latter leaves us with positives and many negatives. So let’s dive in with more insight into one Dr. Gwyn Davies…
VIDEO GAMES
washburnreview.org

“You” show review: Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn are back and better than ever

After a long anticipated wait, the Netflix original series “You” finally released its third season that premiered on Oct. 15, 2021. The murderous, psychological drama continues as it follows Joe Goldberg’s journey as he begins the next chapter in his life: husband and father. As Joe’s thoughts narrate the show,...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ 1×04 Review: “Terror Firma”

We’ve been using those “Hold Onto Your Butts” grab handles all week, eagerly anticipating the resolution of last week’s cliffhanger on Star Trek: Prodigy. This week’s episode, “Terror Firma” offers us a promising resolution and lots to chew on between now and its return in January. Here are a few of the things that I’ll be mulling over until we get the next episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Big Sky’ 2×06 Review: “Heart-Shaped Charm”

Sometimes when Big Sky airs, things happen so fast, it’s like they’re trying to cram everything in one. With the constant breaks in between episodes, which I am not complaining about, its no surprise the amount of stuff there is in an episode. In this week’s episode of Big Sky “Heart-Shaped Charm,” we were in everyone’s world, but it also seemed like we got a lot more of Stone than we have in previous ones.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘New Amsterdam’ 4×10 Pictures: “Death is the rule. Life is the exception”

New Amsterdam 4×10 “Death is the Rule. Life is the Exception” is a LOT. Like, a whole lot. The pictures kinda tease this, as they show a lot of happiness, and a lot of kissing, which is just …concerning, to say the least? So much happiness on the pictures feels like a trick. If this is what the show is willing to show us, what are they hiding?
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Deserto Particular’ Review: A Tender Diptych of Masculinity Deconstructed

At the halfway mark, Aly Muritiba’s “Deserto Particular” clicks into high gear. There’s a change of scenery, yes; we move from the chilly South of Brazil to its arid Northeast. And there’s a change in point of view; we leave our protagonist behind and follow, instead, the person he was so intent on tracking down. More importantly, though, the film comes alive in its second half, which deepens and complicates the story we thought we were watching, about a disgraced cop trying to run away from the violence that’s set to cost him his job and his reputation. For some,...
MOVIES
Variety

Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan To Lead ‘The Night Agent’ Series at Netflix

Netflix announced that Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan have joined the cast of “The Night Agent,” Netflix’s upcoming political thriller adapted from Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name. Basso will star as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House manning a rarely used emergency hotline for American spies. Buchanan plays Rose Larkin, a terrified civilian and young tech CEO Peter must protect after she calls the hotline when assassins come for her aunt and uncle and she realizes they weren’t who they said they were. Together, Peter and Rose work to uncover...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

The Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes

Thanksgiving is one of our favorite times of the year. Why? Because of all of the amazing television specials. The holiday tends to get overlooked by Christmas (and we do love a good Christmas movie), but there’s something so special about Thanksgiving episodes of our favorite shows. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites to share with you all.
TV & VIDEOS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Finding beauty in the ordinary

How do skilled painters take ordinary scenes — a roadside gas pump, a nondescript diner, or a bleak hotel room — and inject life and beauty using their creative process? Edward Hopper creates these kinds of enigmatic narratives told through his works of American realism. The Edgartown library highlights Hopper’s creations with a virtual talk on Friday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 8 pm, presented by art teacher Janet Mandel. Head to edgartownlibrary.org for more information, or email programs@edgartownlibrary.org.
EDGARTOWN, MA
fangirlish.com

‘Legacies’ 4×06 Review: “You’re A Long Way From Home”

Legacies Season 4 Episode 6, “You’re A Long Way From Home,” doesn’t instill great confidence that the series is free of its exhausting cycle, but every show has its growing pains. The last few episodes create such optimism in that regard, so it’s a bit of a letdown for “You’re A Long Way From Home” to fall into old trappings with familiar faces.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ 4×01 Review: “Kobayashi Maru”

With a name like “Kobayashi Maru,” every Star Trek fan should be on edge. The infamous no-win scenario test sets the tone for season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery. We’ve got some real craziness lined up for this season, just in this episode alone. Here are a few things I found of note in episode 4×01, “Kobayashi Maru.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on Chicago P.D., Yellowstone, Gossip Girl, Wonder Years, L&O: OC, Manifest, La Brea and More

Can Chicago P.D.‘s Atwater navigate a sticky situation? Will The Wonder Years‘ holiday episode be a gift? Will Manifest wrap Zeke’s story? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.  (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) What’s coming up for Atwater on Chicago P.D.? –Demar “Atwater has some powerful episodes coming up this season,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells Inside Line. “We’ll dive once again into his relationship with Celeste, a woman he cares deeply about but who isn’t aware he’s a cop. Atwater’s lies put him in a tricky position — both morally and on the job. It’s quite...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Nikki Bella Reveals Relationship With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev Was 'Rocky' for a While

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev may be in a good place in their relationship now, but it hasn't always been that way. According to Us Weekly, Bella recently shared that she and her fiancé went through a rough patch. She explained that since they were apart while filming their respective shows, America's Got Talent: Extreme and Dancing With the Stars, their relationship, unfortunately, hit a snag.
WWE
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

