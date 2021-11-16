ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

A vehicle hit and injured a woman in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmfxY_0cyIvjCV00

On Monday evening, a woman suffered injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Spokane.

As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place on Sunset Boulevard. According to the officials, the victim was conscious in the ambulance and her injuries did not seem to be critical.

At this time, it is unclear if the woman had the right of way. No one was arrested as of Monday night, officials stated. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with the officers. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

November 16, 2021

Source: spokesman.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 25-year-old Rayleen Carmona who died after a traffic accident on Freeway in Whittier (Whittier, CA)

Officials identified 25-year-old Rayleen Carmona who died after a traffic accident on Freeway in Whittier (Whittier, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday, officials identified 25-year-old Rayleen Carmona, of Compton, as the woman who lost her life when a vehicle fell down an embankment on the northbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Whittier.
WHITTIER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

37-year-old Tony T Phelps dead after a high-speed crash on I-90 near Ritzville (Ritzville, WA)

On early Sunday, 37-year-old Tony T Phelps, a Snohomish man, lost his life following a high-speed crash on Interstate 90 near Ritzville. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on the interstate shortly after 3:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that Phelps was driving a Ford pickup west pulling a trailer that jackknifed. The impact caused the pickup to flip near milepost 221, just south of Ritzville as a result of which Phelps was ejected from the vehicle.
RITZVILLE, WA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)

Officials identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who died in an auto-pedestrian accident (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Yvonnedolyn Michelle Ortega who lost her life after a pedestrian crash on Saturday, Nov. 20 while police took 23-year-old Haeleah Shae Lester into custody for leaving the crash scene.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person died after a pedestrian crash on Sahara Avenue; Juan Vazquez arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday, a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Sahara Avenue while officers arrested 31-year-old Juan Vazquez on suspicion of DUI. The fatal auto-pedestrian accident happened a little before 1 a.m. on Sahara Avenue, near Commercial Center Drive. The early reports indicated that Vazquez’s 2008 Honda Civic was eastbound when it hit the pedestrian on the road. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy