A vehicle hit and injured a woman in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Monday evening, a woman suffered injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Spokane.

As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place on Sunset Boulevard. According to the officials, the victim was conscious in the ambulance and her injuries did not seem to be critical.

At this time, it is unclear if the woman had the right of way. No one was arrested as of Monday night, officials stated. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with the officers. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

November 16, 2021

Source: spokesman.com