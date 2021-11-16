ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Victor M Castro and Alexa Gaytan Solis, both 19, died after a crash on I-5 near Southcenter (Tukwila, WA)

By Susan Klien
 7 days ago
Officials identified Victor M Castro and Alexa Gaytan Solis, as the two teens who died following a traffic collision on I-5 near Southcenter on early Sunday morning.

The fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:19 a.m. on I-5 near Southcenter. According to the reports, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near Southcenter at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun out on the freeway and hit an attenuator barrier on the driver’s broadside of the vehicle.

On arrival, responders found the car upside down on the barrier. Rescuers were unable to enter the vehicle for help due to extensive damage to the vehicle. The driver, Victor M Castro from Seattle, and the passenger, Alexa Gaytan Solis from Renton, were both declared dead at the scene. Both the victims were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

November 16, 2021

Source: rentonreporter.com

Comments / 2

Tiffany Barden
6d ago

Young people with barely any driving experience and speeding with no seat belts on not a good mix !! RIP KIDS

Reply
3
 

