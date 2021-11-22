ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screwfix Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to shop now on tools and more

By Jacob Little
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

If you have developed a penchant for home improvement during the course of the pandemic, Screwfix is well placed to ensure you’re kitted out with the right tools for whatever job you’re undertaking.

With more than 1,200 stores in 10 countries, Screwfix is an established operation. However, the retailer has an increasingly impressive selection of products available online, from tools to paint. There’s also an excellent outdoor and garden section for those interested in jazzing up their exteriors.

As we’re spending more time in the home during autumn and winter, now’s the perfect time to crack on with some DIY courtesy of Screwfix’s Black Friday deals on heating, lighting and, of course, power tools.

In November, Screwfix is one of the best places to find savings on big, established brands like DeWalt , Milwaukee and Erbauer –and now that it has already dropped a range of deals, you can start snapping them up ahead of official Black Friday on 26 November.

Keep on reading to find out what savings are up for grabs on the vast array of products the retailer offers.

Does Screwfix take part in Black Friday?

Screwfix offered big discounts on a range of items in 2020, and this year is no exception. As winter is traditionally a big time for home improvement, the retailer is offering a range of deals on its tools and products to tempt consumers into starting their renovation projects.

Top of our list is this DeWalt brushless cordless combi drill (was £149.99, now £99.99, Screwfix.com ), which is discounted by a third. A similar model from DeWalt was voted “best for comfort” in our round-up of the best cordless drills, so it’s fair to say we’re fans of the brand’s offering. There’s also a big saving on a laser level up for grabs (was £119.99, now £89.99, Screwfix.com ) – useful for construction, but also more creative projects like painted borders and gallery walls.

Elsewhere there’s 49 per cent off this handy Erbauer mixed impact bit and nut driver set (was £10.59, now £5.29, Screwfix.com ), and 23 per cent off a durable Milwaukee m18 b5 18v 5.0ah li-ion redlithium battery (was £64.99, now £49.99, Screwfix.com ).

It’s also possible that Screwfix will offer another batch of savings on Black Friday itself.

Does Screwfix take part in Cyber Monday?

In recent years, Cyber Monday and Black Friday have somewhat merged to create a big, weekend-long discounting bonanza. Although there is no concrete confirmation yet that Screwfix will take part in Cyber Monday specifically this year, it’s likely the newly launched Black Friday deals will carry through.

How much is Screwfix’s Black Friday discount?

Discounts vary in Screwfix’s Black Friday sale, and we’ve spotted savings of more than 50 per cent already. Due to the way the retailer operates its website and warehouse systems, we’re likely to see clearance discounts of older stock, but these are often still excellent models that are worthy of your investment.

When is Screwfix’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Savings can already be found across Screwfix’s range ahead of Black Friday. You can’t miss these as they’re displayed front and centre on the homepage, and currently we’re seeing great deals on tools, such as this Makita cordless combi drill at £149.99 ( Screwfix.com ) rather than its usual £199.99.

What was in Screwfix’s Black Friday sale last year?

Seasonal deals last year saw excellent price cuts on heating and radiator systems , workwear and tools for outdoor improvement and gardening .

In terms of specific deals, last year we saw Screwfix discount the Milwaukee packout system (£269.99, Screwfix.com ) from £269.99 to £199.99. The popular DeWalt 18V impact driver (£109.99, Screwfix.com ) was also heavily reduced to only £49.99.

How much is Screwfix’s delivery on Black Friday?

If you order before 6pm, you can opt for next-day delivery with Screwfix, although it’s worth looking at the exceptions if you live in a more remote location. For orders over £50, free delivery is available, and delivery is only £5 if the order is less than £50. We don’t yet know if we can expect any Black Friday-specific deals on delivery fees.

Do bear in mind that the retailer also has an excellent click and collect service, and it’s likely that most people will have a Screwfix store nearby, so this may be a better option.

