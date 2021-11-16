ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'I'm Just Buzzing' - Conor Gallagher Reflects On Making England Senior Debut vs San Marino

By Matt Debono
 7 days ago

Conor Gallagher was left buzzing after making his debut for the England senior team on Monday night during their 10-0 win over San Marino in Italy.

The 21-year-old was promoted from the U21s side on Sunday to the senior side after several, including Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, pulled out from the Three Lions' squad for the fixture on Monday.

Gallagher earned his first senior call up and was handed his debut at half-time as England had a 6-0 lead against the world's lowest ranked side.

He had two chances to net on his senior debut but a tame shot and the woodwork denied the on loan Crystal Palace midfielder a dream debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ou6jg_0cyIvCGe00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Gallagher was handed his cap for making his debut by Southgate in the dressing room at full-time, capping off a special night for the England international.

He delivered his emotions as he walked off the pitch in Italy on Monday night.

"I thought because I'm with the U21s, I wouldn't get my chance," he told the in-house England media team. "But I was fortunate enough to get a call from Gareth which was amazing.

"The feeling was unreal, and to be on the pitch with England senior team is the best feeling in the world. I'm just buzzing."

More Chelsea Coverage

