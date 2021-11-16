Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Enters Agreement with UK-Based National Nuclear Laboratory, Ltd. to Advance Development of Targeted Alpha Therapy for Cancer

Nurix Therapeutics is advancing a unique therapeutic approach of targeted protein modulation. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a unique therapeutic approach of targeted protein modulation (TPM) for the treatment of a broad range of diseases, with a present focus on cancer treatment, including the development of small molecule immuno-oncology agents. The Company’s drug candidates are designed to harness the body’s natural process to modulate protein levels, by controlling ubiquitin E3 ligases, the key enzymes responsible for synthesis of new proteins and the destruction of defective proteins in human cells. Nurix has built an integrated discovery platform called DELigase, leveraging its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries (DEL) along with its expertise in E3 ligases. The DELigase platform can identify and advance novel drug candidates capable of modulating proteins within the cell. The Company presented updates and initial analysis from its various programs on 10/27/2021. Although Wall Street seems very bullish on NRIX, I remain neutral until I see more data.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO