ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Enters Agreement with UK-Based National Nuclear Laboratory, Ltd. to Advance Development of Targeted Alpha Therapy for Cancer

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Viewpoint is focused on solidifying a global [212Pb] supply strategy through relationship building from research through commercialization. Agreement significantly expands Company's network of researchers and clinicians in the UK and Europe. CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ('Viewpoint' or the 'Company'), a...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Data Developer (UK - Based)

Ember is an innovative non-profit think tank, using data to accelerate the global electricity transition and the coal phase-out. We track changes in the global power system – and use our findings to seed major shifts in international energy and climate policy. We’ve got a strong track record of influence on a lean budget. You’ll be joining us at a period of rapid growth, and be part of a Asian and European team that’s having a real impact on the end of coal power.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Nepra Foods Enters the U.S. Securities Market with OTC Listing Under the Symbol 'NPRFF'

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce its United States listing debut on the OTC Pink Market under the trading symbol NPRFF. The company is also traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

u-blox AG: u-blox to Host Capital Markets' Day

At today's event, the extended u-blox management team will be presenting on current market trends and opportunities as well as provide an update on the Company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the global megatrends driving growth in its markets. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Nurix: Advancing Targeted Protein Modulation Therapies

Nurix Therapeutics is advancing a unique therapeutic approach of targeted protein modulation. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a unique therapeutic approach of targeted protein modulation (TPM) for the treatment of a broad range of diseases, with a present focus on cancer treatment, including the development of small molecule immuno-oncology agents. The Company’s drug candidates are designed to harness the body’s natural process to modulate protein levels, by controlling ubiquitin E3 ligases, the key enzymes responsible for synthesis of new proteins and the destruction of defective proteins in human cells. Nurix has built an integrated discovery platform called DELigase, leveraging its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries (DEL) along with its expertise in E3 ligases. The DELigase platform can identify and advance novel drug candidates capable of modulating proteins within the cell. The Company presented updates and initial analysis from its various programs on 10/27/2021. Although Wall Street seems very bullish on NRIX, I remain neutral until I see more data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Nuclear Fuel#Coralville#Nnl#Viewpoint#Vmt#Company#Actinium 225#Frsc#Imaging Chemistry#Kcl
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers. What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication...
MARKETS
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cancer
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to JPMorgan suit with “final warning” — for a 1-Star Yelp review

Last week, reports emerged that JPMorgan, one of the United States’ biggest banks, has sued Tesla for $162 million over stock warrants that are linked to CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet from August 2018. The lawsuit seems to have been taken in stride by the Tesla CEO, who responded to the litigation in a way that is very much in character.
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Pharmacists to restrict new patients over pressures

Community pharmacists in Northern Ireland have said they will not accept new patients who require help managing their medicines at home. Members voted for it due to increased demands on essential services. From 1 December they will not take on new patients who require daily tablets being organised in medicine...
HEALTH
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKILLET's JOHN COOPER: 'Vaccine Mandates Are Much More About Tyranny Than They Are Actually Keeping People Safe'

John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, has once again railed against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying they are "much more about tyranny than they are actually keeping people safe." The 46-year-old vocalist/bassist, who previously publicly revealed that he was unvaccinated, discussed his views on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
worldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Home Builders Not Happy with Biden's Plan to Block Alaska Logging

In a rare display of political displeasure with President Biden, the National Association of Home Builders' chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement this week on the administration's plan to block logging in Alaska's Tongass National Forest:. "It is inexplicable and extremely disappointing that with the nation in the midst...
ALASKA STATE
dallassun.com

American CryoStem Announces the Addition of John Schwartz, PhD to Its Advisory Board

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK:CRYO), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology developer of adipose tissue-based cellular technologies for Regenerative and Personalized Medicine announced today that it has added John 'Jay' Schwartz, PhD to its Scientific and Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Schwartz, who holds...
EATONTOWN, NJ
dallassun.com

IronRidge Resources Limited Announces Corporate Communications Update

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, 'Atlantic' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it will be attending the following online conferences and webinars in the coming months:. 121 Mining Investment Online EMEA |...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Empower Clinics Releases Q3 2021 Results with 372% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

The Company Reports nine-month year-over-year revenue growth of 1,349%. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE November 22, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory has filed today its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy