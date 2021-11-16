Improvements proposed at Buckland, Spencer Street commuter lots

MANCHESTER — A public hearing is set for Thursday regarding proposed changes and improvements to two commuter lots in town.

The state Department of Transportation is hosting the virtual public information meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. According to information from the state, the hearing will provide details about a proposed $3.49 million transit amenities upgrade to the Park & Ride lots on Buckland and Spencer streets.

The project would be funded using 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

The changes to the Buckland lot are intended to help it become a bus hub where passengers can easily transfer between routes, according to information from the state.

Among other things, the project would construct new bus stops on the northbound and southbound side of the lot consisting of bus platforms, bus dwelling areas, bus bypass lanes, and bus stop amenities such as shelters, smart stop E-readers, kiosks, and emergency call boxes.

Sidewalks will be built along all site entrance driveways from Buckland Street and Pleasant Valley Road. Forty-seven paved parking spaces and 38 gravel overflow parking spaces located along the west parking lot edge and two paved parking spaces along the north Buckland Street entrance would be built.

State officials also identified the Spencer Street Park & Ride as one that could use some upgrades. That part of the project would reconstruct the westbound and eastbound bus stops on Spencer Street by widening the street shoulders to provide bus dwelling areas, constructing 160 of granite curbed concrete bus platforms and sidewalks, and adding bus stop amenities, which include bus shelters, smart stop E-readers, and kiosks.

Sidewalks would connect the Spencer Street lot directly to the westbound bus stop and a sidewalk would be built along Cemetery Road up to the entrance driveway. Crosswalks, new accessible sidewalk ramps, and pedestrian signals would be also added to all approaches of the intersection.

Several other proposed improvements can be found online.

A question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation about the project.

The public comment period is open through Dec. 2. Those who want to comment but cannot attend the hearing can send an email to DOTProject170-3440@ct.gov or call 860-944-1111.