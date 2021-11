Sheffield Lake Police Officer Keith Pool was recently the subject of a racist “joke” at work and now he’s trying to make sure that none of his coworkers have the same experience. News 5 in Ohio reports that Pool is filing a discrimination charge after his former supervisor Anthony Campo referenced the Ku Klux Klan while making a joke toward him in the workplace. Pool is now seeking to obtain records from the city pertaining to any other racist incidents that Campo may have been involved in as a member of the Sheffield Lake Police Department in Ohio.

SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO