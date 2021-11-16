ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Carbon market deal may save the legacy of COP26

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrGgM_0cyItLHb00 By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

. . . . In the stinging aftermath of the international failure in Glasgow to agree on moving the world away from coal or paying to help poorer countries fight the ravages of climate change, it’s difficult to attribute any success whatsoever to the United Nations COP26 summit, which just ended.

But a late-session agreement among negotiators to approve rules for a global carbon market, while technical and, well, boring in comparison to the fight to save Barbados, will have long-lasting benefits that could ultimately allow climate historians to look back more favorably on the summit.

Among the many goals of the summit that were not reached, the agreement on the carbon market — Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in 2015 — stands out as rare success in countries compromising to overcome disagreements on payments. . . .

To read this column, all our insights, news and in-depth interviews, please subscribe and support our great climate finance journalism.

Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

The average person’s daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
theenergymix.com

U.S. Investors, States Shifting from Gas Plants to Renewables

Investors and state governments in the United States are pulling back from new natural gas projects, showing how climate policy and technological advancements are shifting their choices in favour of renewable energy. “The future for planned gas-fired power plants appears bleak as the investment market leaves them behind and turns...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Amina Razvi of Sustainable Apparel Coalition on Credible Assessments

In this Q&A, Amina Razvi, executive director, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, discusses boosting credibility in sustainability assessments. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Market#Climate Change#Paris Agreement#United Nations
Autoblog

EV credit, methane fees: What $555 billion Biden climate plan would do

The spending bill House Democrats passed Friday and sent to the Senate calls for the largest-ever investment in fighting climate change: $555 billion on clean power, electric vehicles and resilience to global warming. The White House has said the bill, which faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, sets the...
ENVIRONMENT
InvestmentNews

Carbon offsets have an integrity problem; COP26 may help fix that

The global agreement reached at the United Nations’ COP26 summit in Glasgow last weekend may help solve one of the trickiest problems in climate policy: how to boost confidence in the voluntary market for carbon credits. Such credits, or offsets, allow companies to pollute at home in exchange for investing...
ENVIRONMENT
etftrends.com

New Global Carbon Market Created

This year’s UN global climate summit finally saw the creation of a worldwide carbon market that is set to see carbon credit growth and carbon emission-related markets benefit. The Article 6 rules that create the foundation for a global market for trading carbon credits come after six years of work...
INDUSTRY
Tech Times

The Planet Needs Effective Carbon Markets

Nick Maughan is the founder of Maughan Capital, an impact investment vehicle. Sir Edward Milbank is the Director and Co-Founder of Climate Solutions Exchange. Carbon markets have been an important topic of COP26, with participants returning to completing the rules for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which provides for international cooperation through carbon markets.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
IFLScience

COP26: The Planet Is Saved! Actually, Not Quite

The COP26 climate talks in Glasgow are over. Have the inhabitants of Earth finally agreed that making their planet less livable is not the best long-term survival strategy? Well, kind of, but not quite. While some praised the steps made at the conference, many condemned the end product as "disappointing," "empty words," and a parade of "greenwashing" by richer nations.
ENVIRONMENT
spglobal.com

Watch: Market Movers Asia, Nov 15-19: COP26 deal to promote carbon markets; Biden-Xi meet in focus

On this week's Platts Market Movers Asia with Associate Editor Shilpa Samant: Japanese power utilities are considering early procurements of fuel oil as winter power shortage concerns loom (00:14) Other highlights from Asia's commodity markets:. *After COP26 deal, voluntary carbon markets in spotlight (01:28) *Aluminum production cuts in China continue...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
earth.com

COP26 deal: failure or historic achievement?

The annual UN climate change conference (COP26) has concluded after nearly 200 countries signed the Glasgow Climate Pact on Saturday. This year’s COP meeting took an unprecedented step in the right direction by making specific decisions on coal and fossil fuels. In the aftermath of the conference, however, many people are expressing frustration and disappointment that India and China pushed for (and were granted) lighter restrictions on coal.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

From a carbon market to a coal ‘phase down,’ here are the 8 key takeaways from COP26

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The Glasgow Climate Pact, with nearly 200 national signatories, was officially agreed to this weekend, two (plus) weeks after COP26 kicked off in Glasgow. Throughout the conference, questions of whether the closely watched event was a “success” or “failure” have dogged delegates as they attempt to wrangle a global deal to prevent utter environmental catastrophe.
stockxpo.com

COP26 Opens Path to International Carbon Trading

International carbon markets got a shot in the arm in Glasgow on Saturday after governments agreed on long-stalled rules for how countries and companies can trade carbon emissions credits across borders. Negotiations over the deal were often overshadowed at the United Nations climate summit by higher-profile talks on emissions cuts...
ECONOMY
Gazette

COP26 produces a climate deal

World leaders from nearly 200 countries have struck a deal at the COP26 climate change conference, a hard-fought victory after two weeks of discussion. The agreement reached Saturday by officials in Glasgow, Scotland, pushes countries to move from fossil fuels faster, to strengthen "near term" climate targets, and to urge wealthier countries to help poorer countries battle the rising costs of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26 climate deal: 'It won't save us from drowning'

The climate deal struck in Glasgow plans to reduce the world's reliance on coal and promises more money to help poorer countries cope with the impacts of a warming planet. Campaigners on the frontline of climate change have been speaking to the BBC what that means for them. Largely pessimistic...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Follow updates as COP26 deal reached

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Delegates worked overtime on Saturday to reach a final deal at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. Reuters reporters were on the ground delivering the latest updates, scenes and insights during the final hours. All times local (GMT). 8:15 p.m. After a last-minute drama over...
INDIA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy