8PM: The Flash “Armageddon, Part 1” – Season Premiere

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry, Iris and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their...

CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash: Katherine McNamara Teases Her Return as Mia Queen in "Armageddon"

The Flash is back for its eighth season on The CW with last week's season premiere kicking off a five-episode event, "Armageddon". The event sees an alien threat coming to Central City with word of the end of the world and that The Flash/Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is the reason for it. The event will see several familiar faces return to the Arrowverse as Barry and Team Flash try to deal with the situation and presumably prevent the end of the world and among those familiar faces is Mia Queen. Played by Katherine McNamara, fans last saw Mia Queen having taken up the mantle of Green Arrow. While the Arrow spinoff, Green Arrow and The Canaries, which would have continued Mia's adventures in the future was passed on by the network, "Armageddon" presents a chance for more of the fan-favorite character's story to be told and now, McNamara is teasing what to expect from Mia's return.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 8.02 - Armageddon, Part 2 - Press Release

"Armageddon, Part 2" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, V) (HDTV) THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING - Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#802). Original airdate 11/23/2021.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Flash Gets Plenty of Help From Other DC Heroes in the Season 8 Premiere Event

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Flash Season 8. The fastest man alive makes an epic comeback on Nov. 16 in the eighth season premiere of The Flash. And Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) quite literally hits the ground running, as Season 8 kicks off with the "Armageddon" special. With a name like that, Barry requires plenty of help from the pantheon of CW's DC hero lineup.
SPOILERS
Entertainment
wciu.com

The Flash Season 8 Premieres Tuesday at 7P!

Season 8 kicks off with a 5-part event like no other! The Flash Armageddon starts with part one Tuesday, 7P on CW26! Barry gets his band of superfriends back together incluidng Ray Palmer/The Atom of Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Sentinel from Supergirl, Mia Smoak from Arrow) and Ryan Choi from Crisis on Infinite Earths to fight off a powerful alien threat and save the world!
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Flash star Grant Gustin teases Barry and Black Lightning's 'heavy' reunion in 'Armageddon'

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How does "Armageddon" compare to the typical Arrowverse crossover?. What's the coolest interaction Barry had with one of the many guests?. My favorite thing, and not to discredit anything else, is I have a lot of really cool scenes, a lot of the meat of the beginning of "Armageddon," with Cress as Jefferson from Black Lightning. We had like, I think, three jam-packed days of work, but it was a lot that we got into those three days. It was all at the Hall of Justice set, which is a cool location on this airfield. It was a day shoot leading into two night shoots. It was just a cool filming experience, but also I think some of the best heavy scenes that I have in the first three, four episodes. So I'm looking forward to seeing how those turned out. I know we had a good time shooting them, and there were a lot of different elements in those scenes.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Flash's Grant Gustin Previews a 'Leveled-Up' Barry, Surprising Cause of 'Armageddon' Team-Up Event

Season 8 of The Flash opens with a five-episode event in which Barry Allen & Co. try to avert Armageddon. But the bigger twist is what — or namely who — causes this future cataclysm. Kicking off Season 8 this Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8/7c (and airing across five consecutive Tuesday nights), “Armageddon” finds Grant Gustin’s Barry making the acquaintance of the alien Despero (played by Defiance‘s Tony Curran). Once Despero issues his warning of the looming threat, Barry will enlist a cavalcade of superfriends — including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (formerly of Legends of Tomorrow), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash: Eric Wallace Teases New Sides to Familiar Villains in "Armageddon" Event

The Flash returns to The CW on Tuesday night with the first part of the five-episode "Armageddon" event kicking off the Arrowverse series' eighth season. The event will see several familiar faces coming to Central City and while many of them are heroes - such as Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Black Lightning (Cress Williams) - there are some familiar villains as well. Both Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) will appear in the event as well, but when it comes to what role these foes may play in "Armageddon", series showrunner Eric Wallace says fans will see a side to both of them they've never seen before.
TV SERIES
NWI.com

Worth Watching: ‘Flash’ Facing Armageddon, ‘Riverdale’ Returns, Tom Brady ‘In the Arena’

The CW’s The Flash zooms into an eighth season with a five-part “Armageddon” arc enlisting some fan-favorite DC characters. Riverdale also launches a multi-episode arc in its Season 6 opener. Superstar quarterback Tom Brady looks back on his many Super Bowl appearances in an ESPN+ docuseries. Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che brings his stand-up act to Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says Fans Should Rewatch the Green Arrow & The Canaries Backdoor Pilot Before "Armageddon"

The Flash returns on Tuesday with the first part of its five-part "Armageddon" event that kicks off The CW series' eighth season and, as part of the event, a number of familiar faces will be returning to help Barry Allen/Team Flash (Grant Gustin) to deal with this latest catastrophic threat, including Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara). The character was last seen in the series finale of Arrow, "Fadeout", attending her father's funeral, but had begun her own story in the series' penultimate episode, "Green Arrow and The Canaries". Now, according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, fans might want to give that episode a rewatch before "Armageddon".
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

How ‘The Flash’ Boss Chose Which Arrowverse Characters Would Appear in ‘Armageddon’

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the Flash is gonna need a lot of help. Good thing Barry Allen (Grant Gustin, above) has a whole Arrowverse to pull from when Season 8 kicks off with a five-part event titled “Armageddon.” The Scarlet Speedster and wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), face their greatest challenge to date when a psychic alien known as Despero (Tony Curran) arrives in Central City.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch “The Flash” Season 8 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

When it comes to DC comic conversions, The CW is the best place to look. A host of DC properties have already made the jump to live-action series thanks in large part to this network. One of the first DC series to make the jump to television was “The Flash”, and it’s about to make a comeback for its eighth season. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
TV & VIDEOS
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: Walker “It’s Not What You Think”

Walker partners up with Denise to lure out whoever is spying on his family with surveillance cameras; Liam doesn’t trust Denise or her husband, Dan, which frustrates Walker; Micki continues to deal with the consequences of her time undercover on a new episode of Walker at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
CHARLOTTE, NC

