Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. In Dixmont where I live, there are two high-voltage transmission lines. It bothers few and provides for the common good for all Mainers. Almost all of the money opposing the corridor came from the fossil fuel industry. They stand to lose market share if it is built.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO